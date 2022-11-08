ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Gougeon Marie Sara
2d ago

Why are so many people being found deceased on the freeway? This is probably criminal. Criminals always think they're smart. This is one way they try and evade police

Febie Buffet
1d ago

This is very suspicious I truly hope this poor family finds out the truth of what happened to this poor man. My prayers to his family 🙏♥️🙏🌹

Lawrita “The Princess” Walker
2d ago

My condolences to your family I hope you all get justice soon 🙏🙏🙏🙏 This is saddened

Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Video shows dogs returned to owner after escaping Detroit home fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A house in Detroit was a total loss after a fire tore through the structure early Thursday morning. Luckily, no tenants were injured. Even more luckily were the two dogs that survived the fire, toughing it out until the fire department had put out the blaze.
DETROIT, MI
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people hospitalized after apartment explosion in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Multiple people are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Pontiac. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Arborview Village Apartments on Leonard Lane near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The fact that everyone survived the massive damage is a huge...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested after exposing himself on flight to Detroit, authorities say

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself while on a flight to Detroit on Monday.Officials say the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a call about man exposing himself on a JetBlue flight from New York. Police responded and took the man into custody.Airport officials say the case was handed over to the FBI for investigation.No additional information has been released at this time.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old boy shot in Sumpter Township

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Sumpter Township just off Rawsonville Road in Wayne County. The gunfire erupted in the Rawsonville mobile home park, where several vehicles were struck, and two homes were hit. The condition of the teenager has not been reported. Officials...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy murder victim ID’d, accused killer arraigned

Police have released the name of the man found dead in a Troy apartment on Monday and information on the man accused of murdering him. Gregory Harris, 25, was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads. On Wednesday, Calvin Louis...
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police search for man, woman after 21-year-old carjacked

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two people after a 21-year-old woman was carjacked. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) at an unspecified location. A man and a woman approached a 21-year-old who was sitting in her blue 2020 Ford Fusion, according to authorities. The...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

