Pittsburgh, PA

newsonthegreen.com

Cancer survivor shares story to help others

Jill McFarland wants people to hear her breast cancer story. “Sharing your story, that’s what people remember,” the Brookfield woman said at the Oct. 17 Pink Ribbon Tea, which was presented by the Junior League of the Mahoning Valley in Canfield. “Everybody here has their own unique story,”...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
wtae.com

Brother's Brother Foundation sending additional aid to Florida

A Pittsburgh organization is stepping up to help people in Florida less than 12 hours after Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. Brother's Brother Foundation specializes in humanitarian aid in times of need, most recently sending aid to people in Florida after Hurricane Ian as well as people in Ukraine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

26-year-old charged in deadly Pittsburgh shooting from September

PITTSBURGH — A 26-year-old is being charged following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood that happened in September. Marvin Terrance Roberson of Pittsburgh is being charged with criminal homicide and unlawful carry of a firearm. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

New Miss Butler County Named

There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Western Pa. native inspiring group of students in McKeesport

Singer and songwriter Alan Jackson was awarded the lifetime achievement award at Wednesday night's Country Music Awards. Did you know a McKeesport Area High School and Duquesne University alum is a member of his band?. Ryan Joseph has been a member of Alan Jackson's band for ten years. Joseph says...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals

What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel

Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Children's Hospital sets up tent to handle surge of RSV cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC Children's Hospital set up a tent so it can better handle the surge of RSV patients. In a video, Children's Hospital Emergency Department Director Dr. Raymond Pitetti says the hospital has seen a "huge increase" in the number of children coming into the ER in the past six to eight weeks. He says the vast majority of them have respiratory illnesses caused by RSV, which can be serious among children.  The hospital has set up a tent which Pitetti said can offer eight to ten more beds and allows the hospital to increase its resources and see...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA

