newsonthegreen.com
Cancer survivor shares story to help others
Jill McFarland wants people to hear her breast cancer story. “Sharing your story, that’s what people remember,” the Brookfield woman said at the Oct. 17 Pink Ribbon Tea, which was presented by the Junior League of the Mahoning Valley in Canfield. “Everybody here has their own unique story,”...
Community comes together to find missing grandmother in Aspinwall
ASPINWALL, Pa. — “It’s unreal. It’s terrifying to think of her out there right now,” said Amy Ruane. She’s one of dozens of neighbors in Aspinwall who jumped into action to find Kathy Gass. “People have been driving around looking in the places that...
wtae.com
Brother's Brother Foundation sending additional aid to Florida
A Pittsburgh organization is stepping up to help people in Florida less than 12 hours after Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. Brother's Brother Foundation specializes in humanitarian aid in times of need, most recently sending aid to people in Florida after Hurricane Ian as well as people in Ukraine.
Report: Canfield woman overdoses with 1-year-old in her care
They found her standing at a sink, moving her legs up and down and calling for help.
wtae.com
26-year-old charged in deadly Pittsburgh shooting from September
PITTSBURGH — A 26-year-old is being charged following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood that happened in September. Marvin Terrance Roberson of Pittsburgh is being charged with criminal homicide and unlawful carry of a firearm. The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the...
butlerradio.com
New Miss Butler County Named
There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
kidsburgh.org
11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from free family photos to a Double Dutch show
Photo above courtesy of Assemble. We here at Kidsburgh hope you got a chance to get outside during the beautiful and unexpected November weather earlier this week. There are so many fun things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, both indoors and outdoors. Don’t forget to check out the new Moonshot Museum or pop into one of these local independent booksellers.
wtae.com
Western Pa. native inspiring group of students in McKeesport
Singer and songwriter Alan Jackson was awarded the lifetime achievement award at Wednesday night's Country Music Awards. Did you know a McKeesport Area High School and Duquesne University alum is a member of his band?. Ryan Joseph has been a member of Alan Jackson's band for ten years. Joseph says...
wtae.com
Source: Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Brighton Heights home
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon. This is happening in the area of Hybla Street and Bainton Street. Sky 4 video shows flames shooting out of the roof. A source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reporter...
19-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood identified
PITTSBURGH — The person shot and killed Tuesday in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood has been identified. Brandon Robinson Jr., 19, of Pittsburgh, was shot in the area of Roll and Reifert streets around 6:35 p.m, according to the Allegheny County medical examiner. Pittsburgh police said there were two ShotSpotter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals
What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
wtae.com
McKeesport alum inspiring young musicians, proving dreams can become reality
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport Area High School and Duquesne University alum is inspiring music students in the Pittsburgh area all the way from the CMA stage. Ryan Joseph is a band member and vocalist in Alan Jackson’s band, but he dedicates his spare time to helping students realize their dreams are achievable.
Fundraiser set up for paper carrier who rescued elderly Tarentum couple from fire days after losing her car in blaze
A fundraising effort is underway to help a newspaper carrier who lost her car and other belongings to a fire just two days before she risked her life to pull an elderly couple from a burning house in Tarentum on Monday. A GoFundMe page was set up Tuesday to help...
Man shot twice in middle of afternoon in Youngstown
A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice about 2 p.m. on a North Side sidewalk.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of beating dogs with shovel
Humane Agents in Youngstown are investigating after they say the owner of several dogs used a shovel to break up a fight between the animals. Tyrone Fields, 63, was booked into the county jail Saturday on an animal cruelty charge. According to a post on Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook...
UPMC Children's Hospital sets up tent to handle surge of RSV cases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC Children's Hospital set up a tent so it can better handle the surge of RSV patients. In a video, Children's Hospital Emergency Department Director Dr. Raymond Pitetti says the hospital has seen a "huge increase" in the number of children coming into the ER in the past six to eight weeks. He says the vast majority of them have respiratory illnesses caused by RSV, which can be serious among children. The hospital has set up a tent which Pitetti said can offer eight to ten more beds and allows the hospital to increase its resources and see...
WFMJ.com
Warren mom claims father dropped toddler after she dumped dad's 'bag of weed'
Warren Police are investigating claims from a woman who told them that a man dropped their toddler on the ground because she emptied his bag of pot on the ground. According to a Police report, officers were called to investigate a domestic argument going on outside an apartment on Peace Ave. NW Monday night.
Kinsman couple facing charges, accused of dunking teen underwater as discipline
A KInsman man and woman are facing charges after a report that they were dunking a child underwater as punishment.
UPMC Children’s Hospital uses treatment tent due to RSV case increase
PITTSBURGH — Due to an increase in RSV cases and other illnesses, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has sent up a treatment tent. The decision was announced by the hospital on their social media pages Monday. Dr. Raymond Pitetti explained in a video that the tent will allow more patients to be seen in a timely manner.
Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified
The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
