Authorities in Rogers County say a man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting near the Port of Catoosa on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, it started after deputies received a call about an employee who had barricaded themselves inside a Valmont Utility building near the intersection of Oklahoma 266 and Alliance Drive in Catoosa. According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene around 4 a.m., the employee made threats against law enforcement. Deputies say they put gas inside the building after about two hours, but then the suspect began shooting at deputies with a nail gun. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect.

CATOOSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO