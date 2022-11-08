Read full article on original website
KTUL
Osage County deputies searching for men suspected of breaking into vehicles
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for this man as well as another unidentified man who are suspected of breaking into vehicles. Deputies say this occurred early this morning off Anderson Road and Movilla Hills area in Sand Springs. Anyone with information on the suspect's...
Man and child injured in Mayes County bus crash
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Two people, including a child, were injured Monday in a school bus crash in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 4 p.m., about four miles west of Chouteau, the bus left a roadway and struck a culvert. Eight children between the ages of...
OHP: Out-of-state driver caught going 109 MPH
An out-of-state driver is paying a hefty fine after he was caught speeding near Sapulpa.
Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody
--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
KTUL
Man arrested for multiple robberies, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a suspect they believed committed multiple robberies. Officers say Davaunte Ouimette robbed a UPS driver near 51st and Memorial on Saturday. Ouimette also robbed an electronic store near 71st and Lewis on Tuesday. He was arrested by police that same...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missing Jay man found in floodwaters
STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
News On 6
Man Dead After Deputy-Involved Shooting Near The Port Of Catoosa; OSBI Investigating
Authorities in Rogers County say a man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting near the Port of Catoosa on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, it started after deputies received a call about an employee who had barricaded themselves inside a Valmont Utility building near the intersection of Oklahoma 266 and Alliance Drive in Catoosa. According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene around 4 a.m., the employee made threats against law enforcement. Deputies say they put gas inside the building after about two hours, but then the suspect began shooting at deputies with a nail gun. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
Rogers County authorities say man is dead after standoff near Port of Catoosa
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County deputies shot and killed a man after he fired a high-powered nail gun at them during a standoff near the Port of Catoosa. Deputies were at Valmont Utility, at State Highway 266 and Alliance Drive, where the man barricaded himself inside a room Wednesday morning, according to the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office. Rogers County Sheriff Scot Walton said the man was an employee, who was not scheduled to work at the time.
Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
Man Accused Of Falling Asleep Behind Wheel Arrested By Tulsa Police
While police were on the scene of a deadly crash on Monday night, officers noticed a car had been stopped at a nearby traffic light for a long time. When officers approached, the car they say they found the driver allegedly asleep behind the wheel with his foot still on the brake.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for suspect after south Tulsa burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man they say broke into a cookie store in south Tulsa and stole cash before leaving. On Oct. 31, police responded to a burglary at a cookie shop near 91st and Memorial. The owner of the shop...
Father’s body found near Stilwell after 6-year-old drowns Friday
STILWELL, Okla. — UPDATE (11/7/22 1:40 P.M.) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the body of 43-year-old Tylen Turman was found around 9:45 a.m. about 11 miles northwest of where he was lost in floodwaters on Friday. ---------- Fire Chief Terry Smith with the Highway 100 West Volunteer...
Tulsa police say storage unit theft was a crime of opportunity
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man with a distinctive tattoo following a bizarre robbery. Investigators say the man burglarized several storage units at Briarglen Mini Storage near 31st and 129th East Avenue. They say the thief forced the facility’s gate open and drove his mid-2000s Chevy truck through it.
KTUL
Armed, barricaded subject shot, killed by law enforcement in Claremore identified
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Claremore. The Rogers County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning from an employee at Valmont Utility who reported that another employee, who was not on shift at the time, had returned to work and barricaded themselves inside a tool room in the building.
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves adult man, child dead
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
fourstateshomepage.com
Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide
GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest two for grand larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people after they allegedly stole $1,200 in merchandise before running from officers. Monday evening, officers responded to a Dollar General near 41st and Garnett for a larceny in progress. As police arrived, a driver in a silver Ford Taurus...
No Shots Fired In Armed Carjacking Leading To Multiple Arrests On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police said three people are in custody Sunday night after an armed carjacking led to a crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. TPD said this began at about 5:50 p.m. when the suspect asked the victim for a ride from Broken Arrow. Police said one of the suspects, who...
