Chilton ISD Closes in Response to Flu Outbreak
CHILTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Chilton Independent School District in a tweet stated that they will be closing their schools and facilities in response to a surge in flu cases. The district plans to close their facilities Thursday, November 11 – Monday, November 14. Due to the...
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Falls County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, which occurred on Highway 7 – near FM 2958, just east of Marlin. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim – identified as Christopher Yarbro, of Robinson – was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead. The next of kin has been notified.
Two displaced, dogs rescued in mobile home fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two adults and two dogs are safe after a fire in a Harker Heights mobile home park. The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 810 S Amy Lane #18. The department responded along with the Killeen Fire Department.
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole has reached near hurricane strength as it heads toward the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
Voter Turnout in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Many counties in Central Texas saw a higher voter registration this year than the last midterm, but voter turnout varied. The amount of people who voted in Bell County increased by about 1,000 people compared to last midterm, and the county saw a huge election day turnout.
What to do if you do win the Powerball tonight
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — What would you do if you won the Powerball jackpot? Or the better question is, what should you do?. “Hire an attorney that specializes in lottery winners,” Norm Mitchell said, the Regional Vice President of Primerica Financial Services in Killeen. “And believe it or not, there actually are attorneys that that’s their specialty.”
Robinson man dies in Tuesday morning crash in Lorena
Lorena, Tx (FOX 44) — A 79-year-old Robinson man is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Lorena. Police report Jimmy Nelson Bass was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Diane Hensley, who ordered an autopsy. Officers were notified of a traffic crash on the...
Arrest made in Bruceville-Eddy ISD school threat
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made on felony charges in connection with a threat that forced a closure of a Central Texas school. Classes within the Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District did not meet on Thursday, due to a credible threat being made. The district said in statement Wednesday night that this was done in the best interest of safety for students and staff.
Central Texas Veterans Day ceremonies and events
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Cities across Central Texas are preparing for Veterans Day. The annual Veterans Day ceremony in Harker Heights will take place this Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and will take place at the Harker Heights Activities Center – located at 400 Indian Trail. The public is invited to join and honor all who have served our country. This year’s event will be held indoors.
Future plan for McLennan County DA’s Office
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Josh Tetens will be sworn into office on January 1, 2023, but what will he be doing in the meantime?. “I hope that there will be a very good, positive transition with the current administration. To help us prepare for that, we’re ready on January first to take over and move cases,” says McLennan County District Attorney elect, Josh Tetens.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Troy
Troy (FOX 44) — An officer-involved shooting that took place in Troy Monday night is under investigation. DPS Sgt. Brian Washko tells FOX 44 News the shooting took place near the Love’s Truck Stop. Officers from Troy and Temple Police Departments are part of the investigation. Sgt. Washko...
Woman chased by man with machete
ROSS, Texas (FOX44) – McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies have filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 58-year-old man accused of chasing and threatening a woman with a machete, then hitting her with the sheath instead. Kenneth Peterson remained in the McLennan County Jail on...
Crawford’s Kenzie Jones signs with New Mexico
CRAWFORD, TX (FOX 44) — Crawford Softball standout Kenzie Jones will now officially move on to the University of New Mexico, as she signed with Lobos on Tuesday. This comes after her most recent season with the Lady Pirates, in which she compiled a 29-2 record on the mound, while also hitting .547 at the plate as she helped lead Crawford to a state title.
Killeen honors local heroes on banners
Killeen, TX (FOX44) – The City of Killeen, working with the National Mounted Warrior Museum, is featuring over 40 military veterans as a way of honoring Hometown Heroes throughout the month of November. The banners have been put up to honor local active-duty, retired or those veterans who have...
Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony after...
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life saving measures...
Woman charged with assault, threatening bloodbath with knife
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Bellmead Police report a 47-year-old woman is charged with assault and with threatening a “bloodbath” while displaying a knife at a local motel. Dorothy Jean Isabel remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday – on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Three Midway Softball standouts sign with college programs
WOODWAY, TX (FOX 44) — As part of National Signing Day, three Midway Softball players officially committed to their respective college programs. The three players to take part in the Midway signing day are:. Rori Degeer (Montana State University Billings) Toni Mishnick (Sul Ross State) Tritian Thompson (Indiana)
