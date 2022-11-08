Read full article on original website
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
Two lucky Texas residents claimed lottery prizes this week.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
Well folks, the cat is out of the bag as the Powerball lottery has reported one ticket purchased in the state of California matched all the winning numbers, including the Powerball to bring home the bacon which just so happens to be $2.04 billion bacon.
*This story was updated on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. with additional comments from the chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but […] The post After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans took to the polls to elect numerous positions in the Arkansas State Senate and House of Representatives. You can view all those results below.
We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
Arkansas got a big payout after a settlement was reached in two separate data breach cases.
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in world history. The cash option is $929.1 million. The drawing is scheduled for Monday at 10 p.m. central. There...
ARKANSAS, USA — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has live updates, including everything you need to know from what the issues are to the results of the state's biggest elections. To get a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about what is on...
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – There are only three regular-season Arkansas Razorback games left. Two of those will be played at home, and it looks like Saturdays will feature our coldest temperatures yet this season. So far, temperatures have been on the warm side for the previous home games. The...
