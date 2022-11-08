ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing

LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win

"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

*This story was updated on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. with additional comments from the chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but […] The post After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?

We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
ARKANSAS STATE
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
CONWAY, AR

