Read full article on original website
Christine Taylor
1d ago
That whats wrong with children now the no child left behind program produced a whole generation that cant read or spell and cant take care of themselves so they think their parents owe them . The people saying it will hurt the kids are the ones from the no child left behind so they dont know anything and afraid their kids will be smarter then them .
Reply
2
Apache girl
2d ago
This is a good thing. Too many graduates that can't read or write anything except their name. All this hurt feelings agendas need to go. The truth will sometimes hurt some feelings.
Reply
2
Related
actionnews5.com
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
wvlt.tv
Sweetwater students have a special visitor for their weather class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of visiting with two different groups of students at Cross Creek Christian School in Sweetwater. She gave a behind the scenes tour to the pre-k students, as well as all the kindergarten through fourth graders. Then she went over...
KCS to ask state lawmakers to change law that could require students be held back in third grade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sweeping change for thousands of third-graders in Tennessee is causing many parents to search for options. Recently, the state legislature passed a law that requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade.
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
WKRN
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
wvlt.tv
Parents ask for change in TN law which holds 3rd graders back for low scores
When Sugarlands created an aged rye whiskey, they turn to modern technology and food science to make an even better product. Knoxville Area Transit will make it easier for people to get to the polls.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee residents attest to state's 'D+' grade for supporting adults with disabilities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition released their inaugural scorecard giving the state a poor score when it comes to adults with disabilities. Local adults with disabilities we spoke to Monday attest to this, saying that living in the state is a struggle. Cyndi Leach is paraplegic, after...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee group recommends new tech, communication to avoid scams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee group said family members and new technology are ways to help older relatives avoid being scammed out of money and personal information. Right At Home works with older people on a daily basis, which includes those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The owner, Joy...
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
k12dive.com
Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states
School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
Local union, lawmaker share thoughts ahead of Amendment 1 vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee voters will decide the fate of four constitutional amendments Tuesday, including one that would put “right-to-work” in the state constitution. Right-to-work is a law that has existed in Tennessee since the 1940s that forbids employers from requiring workers to have union membership for a job. Amendment 1 on the […]
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WKRN
Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!
Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state's existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday's referendum doesn’t change how the existing law works. But Republican politicians and businesses wanted a constitutional amendment to make it more difficult to weaken or overturn the law, known to its supporters as a “right-to-work" law.
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
Comments / 2