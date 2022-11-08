Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
O’Rourke visits colleges day before election to seek ‘undercounted vote’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Just one day left of campaigning for Beto O’Rourke who has had his eye on being elected Governor. A big focus for O’Rourke before election day was young voters. This prompted O’Rourke to make stops at Texas A&M and Texas State University to meet with students.
Drought expands despite rain last week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released an updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. Despite the rainfall that the Brazos Valley experienced last week, the region of severe drought (Level 2 out of 4) expanded into Madison, Grimes, and Walker counties. Montgomery county continues to...
Nicole strengthens to a hurricane ahead of Florida landfall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nicole made first landfall Wednesday morning on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas just shy of hurricane intensity. The National Hurricane Center released an update Wednesday evening upgrading Nicole to hurricane status while making landfall on Grand Bahama Island. Here is the latest from the agency on Nicole:
Brazos County lifts Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is the latest to lift its ban on open burning, effective Tuesday, November 8. Though not enough to bust the drought, the past couple rounds of beneficial rain have substantially lowered fire danger concerns for now. While fire danger has been alleviated, conditions are...
Tips for keeping your kids safe in the back seat
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Passenger Safety Project at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works to reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes by increasing the use of child restraints and safety belts. The project’s emphasis is on increasing the correct use of child safety seats across Texas.
