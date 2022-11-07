ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Cody Asche joining major league staff for Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions. Asche, 32, is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners To Select Prelander Berroa

The Mariners are planning to select right-hander Prelander Berroa onto their 40-man roster, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto tells reporters (including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times). The 22-year-old would otherwise be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, and Seattle will keep him away from other clubs by adding him to the 40-man.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

A’s still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A’s, Forst said at baseball’s general managers’ meetings, are still...
OAKLAND, CA
MLB

Watch top prospects in Fall League, LIDOM

Although Major League Baseball's offseason has officially begun, you can keep an eye on rising stars from all 30 teams on MLB.TV and MLB.com throughout the fall. Arizona Fall League games stream FREE, and MLB.TV subscribers can watch every single Dominican Winter League (aka LIDOM -- Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana) game. Both circuits are chock full of MLB Pipeline's top-ranked prospects, with the AFL a developmental showcase and LIDOM a hyper-competitive international league stocked with rising talent and veteran players -- including some with MLB experience.

