Northstate — As Tuesday's election results continue to come in and races become certified, there is now a clearer understanding of voter turnout across the Northstate. Voter turnout is traditionally higher during general elections than primary elections. But, in the early stages, Shasta County election numbers are showing over a 10% drop in turnout—46% to 32%—from June to November.

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO