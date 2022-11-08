ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

krcrtv.com

Early voter turnout numbers disappoint in Shasta, Tehama Counties

Northstate — As Tuesday's election results continue to come in and races become certified, there is now a clearer understanding of voter turnout across the Northstate. Voter turnout is traditionally higher during general elections than primary elections. But, in the early stages, Shasta County election numbers are showing over a 10% drop in turnout—46% to 32%—from June to November.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

An estimated 30,000 ballots still to be counted in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County has an estimated 30,000 unprocessed ballots still to be processed from Tuesday's General Election, according to County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen. Darling Allen says the county is still processing the approximately 30,468 ballots, including verifying signatures and the eligibility of...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Early voting results reveal a clear top three in Redding's council race

REDDING, Calif. — As we push ahead after election day, a contentious Redding city council race (10 candidates vying for 3 open seats) has gained some clarity. Unofficially, it appears incumbent Michael Dacquisto, first-time candidate Tenessa Audette, and second-time candidate Jack Munns have secured spots on Redding’s council for next year.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Inmate wanted after walking away from Tehama County conservation camp

PAKENTA, Calif. — Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are looking for an inmate that walked away from a conservation camp in Tehama County on Wednesday. 39-year-old Teo Raymond was discovered missing from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp near Paskenta on Wednesday night during a headcount...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
krcrtv.com

Suspect in City of Shasta Lake stabbing death held to answer on murder charge

CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — The murder case against a Shasta County man will move forward after he was held to answer Tuesday following a preliminary hearing. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Jasmyne Glasper. Potillor is accused of stabbing Glasper at a residence in Shasta Lake City on April 14.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

BLM campgrounds to close in northeast California

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be closing several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter this Monday. Starting Nov. 14, the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County will close for the season.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
krcrtv.com

2 Shasta County schools impacted by inclement weather Tuesday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Schools in Shasta County are being impacted by inclement weather, according to the Shasta County Office of Education. French Gulch-Whiskeytown Elementary School is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to snow, the SCOE said. Castle Rock Union Elementary School in Castella started late Tuesday due...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies ID gunman, 2 killed in Trinity County Monday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the two people who were killed by a gunman in Trinity County on Monday. The first shooting was reported at 9:15 a.m. near The Nugget in Weaverville. Deputies said they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, dead. At about 9:50 a.m., deputies learned that...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA

