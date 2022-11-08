Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Early voter turnout numbers disappoint in Shasta, Tehama Counties
Northstate — As Tuesday's election results continue to come in and races become certified, there is now a clearer understanding of voter turnout across the Northstate. Voter turnout is traditionally higher during general elections than primary elections. But, in the early stages, Shasta County election numbers are showing over a 10% drop in turnout—46% to 32%—from June to November.
krcrtv.com
An estimated 30,000 ballots still to be counted in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County has an estimated 30,000 unprocessed ballots still to be processed from Tuesday's General Election, according to County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen. Darling Allen says the county is still processing the approximately 30,468 ballots, including verifying signatures and the eligibility of...
krcrtv.com
Election Day in Tehama County: key races await results, clerk confident in their process
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Tuesday is Election Day, and in Tehama County, there are two ballot measures-- including Measure E, which would establish zoning to allow commerical cannabis-- to vote on, plus city council seats in Red Bluff and Corning. More specifically, Tehama County voters will be deciding on...
krcrtv.com
Early voting results reveal a clear top three in Redding's council race
REDDING, Calif. — As we push ahead after election day, a contentious Redding city council race (10 candidates vying for 3 open seats) has gained some clarity. Unofficially, it appears incumbent Michael Dacquisto, first-time candidate Tenessa Audette, and second-time candidate Jack Munns have secured spots on Redding’s council for next year.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Preliminary Shasta County Election Results: Nail-biters, Shockers; Tight Races May Take Weeks to Call
After more than two years of extreme political division and rancor, Shasta County’s election-night results were a wild roller-coaster ride packed with preliminary findings that ranged from presumptive winners to nail-biter races that may not reveal obvious winners for weeks to come. Tuesday evening, a steady stream of people...
krcrtv.com
Amid "catastrophic" staffing issues, Tehama County Sheriff's Office halts daytime patrols
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Just this week, the Tehama County Sheriff’s office announced they will suspend daytime patrols in the county, starting Nov. 20. This decision comes amid what the department calls “catastrophic staffing shortages.”. Currently, the Tehama County Jail is at around 60% of its staffing...
SFGate
In red California, election deniers rant about fraud and promise they won't go away
REDDING, Calif. — A cold rain poured outside as Patty Plumb stood before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Election Day and — with a warm smile and a chipper voice — warned that the local voting system is rigged. Plumb had conducted a "citizen's audit"...
krcrtv.com
Inmate wanted after walking away from Tehama County conservation camp
PAKENTA, Calif. — Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are looking for an inmate that walked away from a conservation camp in Tehama County on Wednesday. 39-year-old Teo Raymond was discovered missing from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp near Paskenta on Wednesday night during a headcount...
Mount Shasta Herald
Election results: LaMalfa wins reelection over Steiner in 1st Congressional District race
Unofficial election results show Republican incumbent Doug LaMalfa cruising to victory in the race for 1st Congressional District. LaMalfa will serve for a sixth two-year term after garnering almost 60% of votes over his Democratic opponent Max Steiner, according to ballot counts posted by the California Secretary of State. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Office to suspend daytime patrol services
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Daytime patrol services will be suspended beginning Nov. 20, 2022, said the Tehama County Sheriff’s office. TCSO will suspend their daytime patrol services in the designated areas of Tehama county, stating it is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage within the agency. The Sherrif’s...
krcrtv.com
Suspect in City of Shasta Lake stabbing death held to answer on murder charge
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — The murder case against a Shasta County man will move forward after he was held to answer Tuesday following a preliminary hearing. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Jasmyne Glasper. Potillor is accused of stabbing Glasper at a residence in Shasta Lake City on April 14.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM campgrounds to close in northeast California
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be closing several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter this Monday. Starting Nov. 14, the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County will close for the season.
actionnewsnow.com
New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
actionnewsnow.com
Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
krcrtv.com
Decorated officer Provencio has cost the City of Redding thousands in legal settlements
REDDING, Calif. — Jacob Provencio was named Top Cop in 2017 and, just earlier this year, he was recognized by the city for making 2,000 DUI arrests. However, two settlements from the City of Redding show Provencio has cost the city $145,000 in settlements related to accusations of civil rights violations.
actionnewsnow.com
Sherri Papini expected to surrender and start serving prison sentence Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. - On Tuesday Sherri Papini is expected to surrender to start serving her 18 month prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. The Shasta County woman was sentenced in September. The judge gave her 18 months. That's more than twice the sentence proposed by federal prosecutors.
krcrtv.com
Three people arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Bible camp during snowstorm
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), three people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp during Tuesday evening's snowstorm. The Sheriff's Office received a report from employees of the bible camp just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to the employees,...
krcrtv.com
2 Shasta County schools impacted by inclement weather Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Schools in Shasta County are being impacted by inclement weather, according to the Shasta County Office of Education. French Gulch-Whiskeytown Elementary School is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to snow, the SCOE said. Castle Rock Union Elementary School in Castella started late Tuesday due...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies ID gunman, 2 killed in Trinity County Monday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the two people who were killed by a gunman in Trinity County on Monday. The first shooting was reported at 9:15 a.m. near The Nugget in Weaverville. Deputies said they found Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, dead. At about 9:50 a.m., deputies learned that...
actionnewsnow.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
