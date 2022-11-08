Read full article on original website
click orlando
Nicole forces 15 Daytona Beach Shores condo complexes to evacuate as storm threatens collapse
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores police and Volusia County deputies went door-to-door inside 12 condo complexes and one hotel along the beach on Wednesday that were under threat of collapse due to the powerful storm surge caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. “Our chief building official had...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach police evacuating structures deemed unsafe due to Nicole erosion
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Wednesday night, New Smyrna Beach police began evacuating structures that have been deemed unsafe due to further erosion from Hurricane Nicole, which is still miles off land. The two easterly oceanfront buildings of the Las Brisas condominiums on Hill Street were evacuated. Several...
click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 4:17 a.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
click orlando
SR-A1A collapses in Flagler after waves from Nicole lash roadway
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of State Road A1A in Flagler County collapsed from waves caused by Hurricane Nicole, forcing the closure of the roadway. The roadway was severely damaged and continues to be impacted by the ocean after Nicole moved through the area. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County: ‘Don’t drive on A1A unless absolutely necessary’
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A day after asking residents and visitors in certain parts of the county to evacuate ahead of Nicole, Flagler County emergency management officials on Thursday asked drivers to avoid using A1A if at all possible. In a social media post early Thursday, Flagler County Emergency...
WESH
VIDEO: Multiple homes totally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood
In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion. WESH 2's Claire Metz captured a video of the heartbreaking damage to homes. Just Wednesday, waves caused damage to a beach safety building. Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to bring strong winds across Florida.
WESH
Orange County officials provide Tropical Storm Nicole update
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discussed the county’s response and recovery Thursday afternoon. Demings said Orange County government buildings will reopen at normal hours on Friday, Nov. 10. The Orange County courts are closed for Veterans Day.
click orlando
Port Orange dam breaches; voluntary evacuations underway
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A dam in Port Orange’s Cambridge Canal drainage system breached Thursday morning, causing water to flow into nearby residential streets and prompting officials to issue precautionary evacuation orders. News 6 crews at the scene of the dam breach found part of the broken wall...
WESH
VIDEO: Rough surf destroys beach safety office in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — CREDIT: Cool Shade Rentals, Inc. With Tropical Storm Nicole still far offshore, the waves and surf are already causing destruction on the shoreline. A video taken in the area of Dunlawton Boat Ramp shows a beach safety building breaking away against the waves.
WESH
2 dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County
CONWAY, Fla. — Two people are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a man exited a vehicle and made...
WESH
Brevard County experiences power outages, high winds as Nicole moves across Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The big concern in Brevard County has been power outages. Those numbers have been going up slowly. That will most likely increase as Nicole continues to move through. Winds have been picking up around the area on the inland side and on the barrier island,...
Volusia County pounded by strong winds as TS Nicole moves through Central Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Nicole were pounding Volusia County early Thursday morning. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. Hours after making landfall, Nicole’s rain bands were blasting through Central Florida. The storm surge from...
fox35orlando.com
I-4 lanes reopen after pothole diverts traffic in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Drivers along westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County were advised of a pothole that had opened up on the roadway just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was forced traffic to merge into one lane prompting rush hour delays, while the hole was assessed. The...
fox35orlando.com
Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some of the bridges in Volusia County have been closed to traffic again due to damage, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "All bridges to the beachside are now CLOSED to traffic except for essential personnel, until further notice," Volusia County Sheriff said in a tweet. He also said a curfew was in place, and asked people to avoid driving on the roadways as buildings in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and others are at risk.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed
The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
fox35orlando.com
Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
Orange County man, woman electrocuted by downed power line
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said two people have died after they were electrocuted Thursday outside a home in Orange County. Officials said the two victims were electrocuted by a downed power line in the Conway area, near Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue. Paramedics were called to...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Closes Beach Access Points, Dune Walkovers for the Duration of Storm
November 8, 2022 – Flagler County Parks and Recreation is closing all its dune walkovers and beach access points – effective immediately – for safety reasons for the duration of Subtropical Storm Nicole. “We kindly ask for everyone to please stay clear of these access areas until...
