Volusia County, FL

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
SR-A1A collapses in Flagler after waves from Nicole lash roadway

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of State Road A1A in Flagler County collapsed from waves caused by Hurricane Nicole, forcing the closure of the roadway. The roadway was severely damaged and continues to be impacted by the ocean after Nicole moved through the area. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Orange County officials provide Tropical Storm Nicole update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discussed the county’s response and recovery Thursday afternoon. Demings said Orange County government buildings will reopen at normal hours on Friday, Nov. 10. The Orange County courts are closed for Veterans Day.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Port Orange dam breaches; voluntary evacuations underway

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A dam in Port Orange’s Cambridge Canal drainage system breached Thursday morning, causing water to flow into nearby residential streets and prompting officials to issue precautionary evacuation orders. News 6 crews at the scene of the dam breach found part of the broken wall...
PORT ORANGE, FL
Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some of the bridges in Volusia County have been closed to traffic again due to damage, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "All bridges to the beachside are now CLOSED to traffic except for essential personnel, until further notice," Volusia County Sheriff said in a tweet. He also said a curfew was in place, and asked people to avoid driving on the roadways as buildings in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and others are at risk.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
PORT ORANGE, FL

