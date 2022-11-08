The first overall pick in the latest NHL entry draft has been handed his first game misconduct. Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens was given a five-minute major and was booted from Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings after a dangerous hit into the boards on Matt Luff in the third period. It was essentially a no-brainer for the officials. This was textbook boarding. Now we wait for word on whether Slafkovsky will get a call from the Department of Player Safety.

2 DAYS AGO