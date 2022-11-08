Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Sidney Crosby vs Alex Ovechkin: Key stats you need to know in the heated debate between hockey superstars
One of hockey's greatest rivalries is set for Wednesday on national TV when Sidney Crosby goes head-to-head once again with long-time foe Alex Ovechkin. The Penguins and Capitals face off on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET, in the 62nd meeting in the regular season between the two superstars. It's the first time the two Metropolitan Division rivals meet in the regular season, with two more contest on deck for the season.
Yardbarker
Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER REMAINS UNDER CONTRACT WITH THE BRUINS PENDING FURTHER ACTION
When the Boston Bruins announced that they were parting ways with Mitchell Miller, it felt like the conclusion of a polarizing story. However, the epilogue of that story could prove spicy in its own right. In a recent thread, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that the defenseman is still under contract...
Red Wings Matt Luff out 10-12 weeks after scary hit from behind
Red Wing forward Matt Luff will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after getting hit from behind in Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' ROOKIE JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY BOOTED FROM GAME FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)
The first overall pick in the latest NHL entry draft has been handed his first game misconduct. Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens was given a five-minute major and was booted from Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings after a dangerous hit into the boards on Matt Luff in the third period. It was essentially a no-brainer for the officials. This was textbook boarding. Now we wait for word on whether Slafkovsky will get a call from the Department of Player Safety.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
NBC Sports
Who would Ovechkin want as a linemate alongside him and Crosby?
Since 2005 the league has been witnessing one of the best hockey rivalries between the Great 8 and Sid the Kid. Tonight marked the 63rd regular-season meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Two of the most dynamic players the game has ever seen, but could you imagine if the two rivals were to have played on the same line?
CBS Sports
Oilers' Evander Kane taken to hospital, in stable condition after suffering deep gash on wrist from skate
Oilers winger Evander Kane suffered a severe cut on his left wrist in the second period of Tuesday night's game against the Lightning. According to Oilers GM Ken Holland, Kane was stabilized and then taken to the hospital, where he will undergo surgery, per reports. Here's the video. As a...
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE UPDATE ON EVANDER KANE + TEAMMATES' POST-GAME REACTIONS
The Edmonton Oilers have released the following update on forward Evander Kane:. "After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening." Kane has his wrist slashed accidentally by the skate of Patrick Maroon...
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
NHL
Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings after Slafkovsky hit
Forward left shootout loss to Canadiens; Montreal rookie suspended two games for boarding. Matt Luff is out 10-12 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. The forward will have wrist surgery Thursday. He left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after a hit by Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at 14:28 of the third period.
It’s Miller Time again in Buffalo: Ryan Miller talks about new chapter off ice
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — He’s a Vezina Trophy winner, an Olympic silver medalist, Olympic most valuable player, NHL All Star, and Hobey Baker winner. Ryan Miller is back in Buffalo where his “Top shelf where Mama hides the cookies” career is being celebrated and honored. Miller was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of […]
Yardbarker
Jim Rutherford’s constant public criticisms of Bruce Boudreau’s system could come back to haunt him
Jim Rutherford is nothing if not brutally honest. But after some recent interviews, including an appearance on Sportsnet 650 Monday evening, his candidness has begun to verge on open hostility towards the man behind the Canucks’ bench. The president of hockey ops expressed serious disappointment with the Canucks’ 3-6-3...
ESPN
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN PLOWS THROUGH JAN RUTTA, GOADING HIM INTO A PENALTY (VIDEO)
Don't let the grey hair and beard fool you, 37-year-old Alex Ovechkin has no plans to tone down his game. With his Washington Capitals taking on rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night, Ovi looked like his old self, laying the body whenever he got the chance. This hit on defenceman Jan Rutta was a doozy, as Ovechkin drive him hard into the boards. It was enough to get Rutta to retaliate with a cross-check, earning him a two-minute minor in the play.
markerzone.com
BRENDAN GALLAGHER SCRAPS W/ THATCHER DEMKO AND OLIVER EKMAN-LARSSON AFTER CRASHING THE NET
No one on Earth has ever criticized Brendan Gallagher for playing too soft. Well, I don't know that that is 100% true, but it does ring true over his NHL career. Gallagher has made a living playing hard and hungry hockey, especially around the other team's net. To boot, the Habs forward has a reputation of getting under the skin of the other team, and in Montreal's 5-2 win over Vancouver, it's safe to say Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko was sick of him.
Yardbarker
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
FOX Sports
Toronto takes on Pittsburgh after Liljegren's 2-goal showing
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Timothy Liljegren's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss. Toronto is 5-1-1 in home...
Comments / 2