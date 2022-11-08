Suspect arrested in Pajarito Mesa murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man responsible for a murder in the south valley. On October 27, deputies responded to a car fire on the Pajarito Mesa where they found 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez dead near a burning SUV after being shot multiple times.
Detectives say 23-year-old Carlos Enrique was responsible for the shooting and have charged him with first-degree murder and arson, among other charges.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
