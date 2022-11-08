Two adults, one child displaced after Dorchester house fire

Two adults and a child were forced to seek temporary housing Monday night after a two-alarm fire torched a Dorchester home.

According to the Boston Fire Department, a heavy fire developed in the rear of the Woodrow Avenue home at approximately 8:30 p.m.

A “quick, aggressive” attack by the responding crews was able to knock down the fire and limit damage.

Damages are estimated at $300,000.

Officials are still working to investigate the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Those displaced by the fire are being aided by the Red Cross according to the Boston Fire Department.

