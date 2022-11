Given all the preseason hype surrounding Olivia Miles, it was only fair that she take center stage in Notre Dame’s season opener. She led the Irish in almost every category and thoroughly dominated. Exactly how dominant was she? Try a line of 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals, all of which were team highs in an 88-48 victory at the Purcell Pavilion.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO