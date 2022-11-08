Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
City Council approves $5 million loan for 240-unit Vestcor affordable housing project
The Jacksonville City Council approved a $5 million, low-interest loan to The Vestcor Companies Inc. to help finance Madison Palms, a 240-unit affordable housing apartment community along Merrill Road in Arlington. In a 19-0 vote, Council passed Ordinance 2022-0784, which included the loan agreement, at its Nov. 9 meeting. The...
First Coast News
San Marco businesses, residents prepare for Nicole and impending flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's rinse and repeat for San Marco businesses and neighbors. Sandbags in front of doors and lifting valuable items off the floor in anticipation of Hurricane Nicole. 'Rusted: A Vintage Market' has lifted items in its store off the floor to prevent it from being damaged...
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County voters approve 1 mill property tax for schools
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County voters approved a 1 mill increase in property taxes to raise money to attract and retain high-quality teachers and staff, and enhance art, athletics, safety and security for students. The county expects it would raise $13.7 million each year. A 1 mill increase...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville prepares for Nicole: Mayor declares state of emergency, city to open shelters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday that he has signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Duval County effective at midnight. He said “we do not expect evacuations,” but the city is still making shelters available. Curry said two shelters will open at 8 a.m. Thursday:
St. Johns County residents asked to shelter in place during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicole to discuss areas of concern. Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding. He asked that residents shelter in place for the remainder of the storm.
News4Jax.com
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
'I’m going to miss that dumpster:' Mayport restaurant mourns loss of trash receptacle during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing dumpster may have been located after a saga spanning several hours in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon during Tropical Storm Nicole. Singleton's Seafood Shack initially posted that the dumpster floated away during flooding associated with Nicole. "Our dumpster is floating up the St. John’s river. Bye...
Evacuation order lifted for all of Nassau County ahead of Hurricane Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update Thursday at 2:43 p.m.:. The evacuation order has now been lifted for all of Nassau County. The county is still assessing damage. Public Information Officer Sabrina Robertson is urging residents to use caution returning home and turn around if your road is underwater. Beaches are...
Fire rescue responding to massive fire at Island Pointe Apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Island Pointe Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside. The complex is at 1000 Island Point Drive. Residents are currently waiting outside the building as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has cut off entry to the apartment complex. There have...
News4Jax.com
There has already been flooding in some areas of Jacksonville — and there are concerns it’s going to get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flooding began in some areas of Jacksonville on Wednesday as people made preparations ahead of Nicole. The parts of Jacksonville that saw flooding in the morning could see high water in the evening at high tide and Thursday as Nicole makes its way across Florida. Up...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Longtime local businessman brings Kitchen Solvers to area
Kitchen Solvers, one of the oldest and most respected kitchen and bath restyling and remodeling franchises in America, is entering the Jacksonville market for the first time. Longtime businessman and owner Jon Cummins is launching the franchise this month with a focus on the highest quality kitchen and bath makeovers. Kitchen Solvers of Jacksonville is the company’s 58th location nationwide and the 15th location in Kitchen Solvers’ most active market, Florida. Kitchen Solvers will serve the greater Jacksonville metro area, including the Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches along with Ponte Vedra and Palm Valley.
News4Jax.com
Flooding reported in low-lying parts of St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
Dunes in Jacksonville Beach still rebuilding after Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The dunes at Jacksonville Beach did their job protecting most of the First Coast during Hurricane Ian. Kevin Brown, marine expert, told First Coast News that the average loss of the sand dune was between 5 and 10 feet. The good news is that Brown...
‘Where did this come from?’ Clay County neighbors prepare for unexpected storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — Clay County neighbors are going through déjà vu as they prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. With Christmas just 46 days away, another storm is coming to town. ”I’m amazed,” said neighbor Thomas Mitchell as he let out a chuckle. “We don’t expect this, this time into the year.”
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach voters elect Bradley Bean new Mayor, as old Mayor advances to runoff
Commissioner David Sturges, who didn't raise any money, will become Vice Mayor. Fernandina Beach, with a median resident age of 55, isn’t the sort of place you’d expect a 20-something Mayor, but that’s now the case as City Commissioner Bradley Bean bested fellow Commissioner David Sturges 64%-36%, though only Bean waged a traditional campaign.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bridge along First Coast Expressway to be replaced
Southland Holdings LLC announced Nov. 8 it has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge along Florida 23 – the First Coast Expressway – near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes building a 1.8-mile, four-lane bridge over the...
Clay County recycling bin delivery will begin early; residents getting credit for suspended recycling services
Clay County recycling bin delivery will begin early due to a high volume of requests, County Communications Director Laura Christmas said. Clay County curbside recycling resumes Dec. 5, 2022.Getty Images.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for Nassau County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, Nassau County has provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:. Nassau County has declared a local State of Emergency on 11/8/22, effective at 3:00 PM. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect. Strong wind...
Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1