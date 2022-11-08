ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, OH

Arson investigation active after Ohio fire departments battle over 15 brush fires

By Amanda Barber
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Rome Volunteer Fire Department in Ohio says an investigation is open after almost 15 isolated brush fires occurred in the area.

The fires, which started Saturday and continued into Sunday, have been in Rome Township along County Road 73, State Route 217 and State Route 218.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8R0q_0j2U6tKJ00
    (Photo courtesy of Rome VFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Vp46_0j2U6tKJ00
    (Photo courtesy of Rome VFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VG6yP_0j2U6tKJ00
    (Photo courtesy of Rome VFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JaMEY_0j2U6tKJ00
    (Photo courtesy of Rome VFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3fl8_0j2U6tKJ00
    (Photo courtesy of Rome VFD)

Rome VFD says several of the incidents are being investigated as suspicious or intentional. They ask anyone with information to contact the department at (740) 886-6770. Rome VFD also requests that anyone who lives or travels in the area reports suspicious activity or submits security or trail camera footage between Friday and Saturday evenings.

Multiple departments worked together to provide additional personnel, area coverage and resources. Those departments include Aid Township VFD, Windsor Township VFD, Proctorville Community VFD, Chesapeake-Union VFD, Fayette Township VFD, Lawrence Township VFD, Harrison Township District 11 VFD, Guyan Township District 2 VFD, Ohio River Road VFD, and the
Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls on Election Day

Rome VFD posted on Facebook to show their appreciation for community partners who helped feed and rehabilitate over 50 exhausted responders. Those involved in the effort include Finley Church, McDonald’s of Proctorville, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Mayo Kitchen’s/Bob Mayo,
Rome Township Trustees, Lawrence County 911, and Gallia County 911.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hR13_0j2U6tKJ00
    (Photo courtesy of Rome VFD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxWIi_0j2U6tKJ00
    (Photo courtesy of Rome VFD)

Rome VFD also said that as they were typing the aforementioned Facebook post , they received another call for an additional large fire in the same area.

WDTN

WDTN

