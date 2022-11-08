Three quick observations after Monday night’s 112-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. HALFTIME MAGIC – Whatever words Dwane Casey had for the Pistons at halftime need to be embossed and posted in every locker. Whatever they drank, the formula needs to be patented. After playing lethargically and carelessly at times in a first half that saw them struggle to get to 48 points and trail by 15, the Pistons used a brilliant eight-minute spurt to score 32 points and surge to a six-point lead. And after 11 first-half turnovers, the Pistons didn’t commit one during their dominant third quarter – a lesson that playing fast and aggressively doesn’t have to mean playing free and loose with the basketball. The surge lost some momentum when Casey had to go back to his bench, a season-long issue that has a resolution in sight, but Cade Cunningham orchestrated the last six minutes like a 10-year veteran and the Pistons pulled out the win. Leading the third-quarter surge for the Pistons were Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic – who had combined for a frustrating, mistake-filled, errant-shooting first half. After going a combined 6 of 29 in the first half, those three hit 9 of 15 shots and combined for 25 points in the third quarter. Cunningham finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Ivey with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 25 points and Isaiah Stewart played another gritty game to finish with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Casey won a big coach’s challenge with 1:30 left and the Pistons up five points. Instead of a Cunningham charge and turnover, the challenge win wound up with Bey getting two free throws for a seven-point lead with 1:22 to go.

