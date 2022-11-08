Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers beat New Orleans Pelicans, reach .500 behind career night from Myles Turner
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night behind a career night from Myles Turner and a huge second half performance. In the first half, it was a tight battle. The score difference was under ten for all but 14 seconds. The teams traded blows with both squads taking the lead at various times, but neither unit could find a groove for long enough to take over the game.
ESPN
Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Nikola Jokic spent the first three quarters watching his teammates do the dirty work. When he finally returned early in the fourth, the two-time NBA MVP cleaned up. Limited by foul trouble, Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes and helped the Denver Nuggets overcome an...
Myles Turner has career night vs New Orleans Pelicans: 'When he does that, we're such a better team'
Turner put up 37 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Pelicans.
Yardbarker
Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers
On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
Indiana Pacers blow 18-point lead and drop close game to Denver Nuggets
The Pacers fell to 5-6 after a close loss to the Nuggets.
Sabonis scores 21 points as Kings top Cavs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game winning streak. He began the […]
Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nesmith continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Nesmith's Wednesday projection includes...
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors City Edition Jerseys
Steph is a fan of the new Golden State Warriors city edition jerseys
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
NBA
Pistons do a halftime 180 and come back to dump OKC
Three quick observations after Monday night’s 112-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. HALFTIME MAGIC – Whatever words Dwane Casey had for the Pistons at halftime need to be embossed and posted in every locker. Whatever they drank, the formula needs to be patented. After playing lethargically and carelessly at times in a first half that saw them struggle to get to 48 points and trail by 15, the Pistons used a brilliant eight-minute spurt to score 32 points and surge to a six-point lead. And after 11 first-half turnovers, the Pistons didn’t commit one during their dominant third quarter – a lesson that playing fast and aggressively doesn’t have to mean playing free and loose with the basketball. The surge lost some momentum when Casey had to go back to his bench, a season-long issue that has a resolution in sight, but Cade Cunningham orchestrated the last six minutes like a 10-year veteran and the Pistons pulled out the win. Leading the third-quarter surge for the Pistons were Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic – who had combined for a frustrating, mistake-filled, errant-shooting first half. After going a combined 6 of 29 in the first half, those three hit 9 of 15 shots and combined for 25 points in the third quarter. Cunningham finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Ivey with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 25 points and Isaiah Stewart played another gritty game to finish with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Casey won a big coach’s challenge with 1:30 left and the Pistons up five points. Instead of a Cunningham charge and turnover, the challenge win wound up with Bey getting two free throws for a seven-point lead with 1:22 to go.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0