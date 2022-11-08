Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
SFGate
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Florida depth poses problem for Kennesaw State
Florida will continue its season-opening three-game homestand on Friday night against Kennesaw State in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators (1-0) were
Georgia football’s Stetson Bennett turned savage Tennessee celebration into comical NIL deal
Stetson Bennett recently flipped the script on Tennessee. The Volunteers were the best team in the nation heading into their previous showdown with Georgia football. Tennessee fans even leaked Bennett’s phone number the night prior to the game. Not only did Bennett and the Bulldogs still earn the win, but the QB is now set to profit off of a brand new NIL deal based off the leaked phone number incident, per onlineathens.com and The Players Truck on Twitter.
247Sports
Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee
Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
Georgia basketball earns season opening win over Western Carolina
The new era of Georgia Bulldogs basketball is here. Georgia defeated Western Carolina 68-55 in head coach Mike White’s debut. Guard Kario Oquendo, last season’s leading scorer, lead the Bulldogs with 18 points. Georgia used a strong defensive start to build a 37-22 halftime lead the Dawgs never trailed.
SBLive Georgia Power 25: Final regular season poll
It's time to look at the final Georgia Power 25 of the high school football season. With the state playoffs set to get underway, our next and final poll will come at the end of the state championship games. 1. Buford (10-0) Last Week: 1 Buford completed its first perfect season after defeating ...
Comments / 0