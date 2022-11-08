SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. LeBron James was sidelined along with Lonnie Walker IV, and Patrick Beverley, leaving Los Angeles with only 11 available players. Anthony Davis scored a season-high 29 points and Russell Westbrook added 22 points off the bench as Los Angeles fell to 2-8. The Jazz shot 56% from the field and made 16 3-pointers in their third straight win, with Markkanen and Clarkson combining for nine. Seven Jazz players scored in double figures.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO