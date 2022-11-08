ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum square off as opponents for first time Thursday at New Orleans: ‘It’s going to be fun’

--- Not surprisingly, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum remain close friends. In fact, Lillard and his former Portland Trail Blazers teammate of 10 years exchanged text messages a couple of days before Thursday night’s matchup between the Blazers (8-3) and McCollum’s new team, the Pelicans (6-5), at the Smoothie King Center.
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard resting Thursday in Trail Blazers' second leg

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (right calf injury management) is out on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard played 36 minutes and looked great on Wednesday in his second game back from a four-game absence for his calf injury, but he will be rested in the latter leg of the back-to-back. Anfernee Simons will play a larger role on offense and Shaedon Sharpe (finger, probable) will likely replace Lillard in the starting lineup.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jerami Grant (ankle) questionable for Trail Blazers on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grant sat out Wednesday after being a late addition to the injury report and Justise Winslow (ankle, probable) made a start. The Trail Blazers will likely roll with Winslow in the first unit again if Grant is unavailable. Damian Lillard (calf) has been ruled out, so there will be more shots to go around on offense.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (ankle) probable for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday. Our models expect him to see 23.1 minutes against the Hornets. Winslow's Wednesday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) questionable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) is questionable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nurkic was absent on Wednesday and Drew Eubanks started in his place. Eubanks will likely draw another start and Trendon Watford should play more off the bench again if Nurkic remains out. Damian Lillard (calf) will sit out the second leg of the back-to-back, so Nurkic will have more opportunities on offense if he's active.
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. LeBron James was sidelined along with Lonnie Walker IV, and Patrick Beverley, leaving Los Angeles with only 11 available players. Anthony Davis scored a season-high 29 points and Russell Westbrook added 22 points off the bench as Los Angeles fell to 2-8. The Jazz shot 56% from the field and made 16 3-pointers in their third straight win, with Markkanen and Clarkson combining for nine. Seven Jazz players scored in double figures.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) out Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is out on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson was previously listed as questionable for the front end of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back. After logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend, Johnson was a DNP-CD on Monday in the first game back for Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable).
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Austin Rivers (illness) out for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Rivers is dealing with an illness and will not be available to face the Suns on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Rivers is averaging...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SFGate

NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an...
FLORIDA STATE

