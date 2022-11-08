Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
NHL
Horvat scores twice, Canucks hand Senators sixth straight loss
OTTAWA -- Bo Horvat scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks handed the Ottawa Senators their sixth straight loss with a 6-4 win at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. "It wasn't, maybe, the prettiest win," Horvat said. "But we've had a lot of good games where we haven't won this year. We owe a lot of thanks to our goaltender tonight, for sure, especially in the first couple of periods, keeping us in it."
NHL
Preview: November 10 vs. Edmonton
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are right back to game action Thursday, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 8-4-1 (17 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, November 9. Oilers Record:...
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 10
* The Devils are among a group of top-performing clubs who will look to keep their recent hot streaks going during a 10-game Thursday in the NHL. * A 40-save shutout by 21-year-old Spencer Knight allowed Eric Staal to skate away with a victory in his 1,300th NHL game. It also put Florida head coach Paul Maurice ahead of a legendary name on the League's all-time wins list.
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Hart returns for Flyers against Blue Jackets
Bortuzzo placed on injured reserve for Blues; Andersen could remain out for Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart will return to start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7...
NHL
Subban signs multiyear contract with ESPN for NHL coverage
Retired defenseman will be studio analyst, work on site for selected regular-season games. P.K. Subban signed a multiyear contract with ESPN on Thursday. The retired NHL defenseman will make his season debut in the coming weeks, work primarily as a studio analyst for NHL coverage and be on site for select games throughout the regular season.
NHL
Canes Assign Suzuki To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Ryan Suzuki and assigned him to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Suzuki missed all of training camp due to an upper-body injury and was placed on the injured non-roster list at the start of the season.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Trip to Finland Wasn’t All Bad
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough start to the 2022-23 season. After a 3-7 start, the “trip to Finland” was held up like a beacon of hope. Their two games at the NHL Global Series in Tampere would be a great time to turn things around. The problem? Their opponent.
Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into "sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment" within the team. The individual...
SFGate
Arizona remains epicenter for post-election misinformation
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arizona remained the epicenter for post-Election Day misinformation Thursday as vote counting in that state continued. Many of the misleading claims circulating two days after the election focused on printing problems that prevented vote counters from reading some ballots....
