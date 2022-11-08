Famous New Year’s Eve Party 2022 / 2023 Champagne Ball @ Portland Art Museum | Live Music w/ Hit Machine, 14 Bars, 2 Ballrooms, Black Tie, DJs, Llamas & More!

Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets ($80): Portland 2023 Folk Festival @ Crystal Ballroom | Ron Artis II, Hillstomp, Rayland Baxter, Fox and Bones & More!
We are giving away a pair of tickets to Saturday’s show of the Portland 2023 Folk Festival @ Crystal Ballroom on January 14. To win, comment below on this post why you’d like to attend. Winner will be drawn and emailed January 9. ———————————————...
Nodoguro, Portland’s finest Japanese restaurant, has found a new home
Nodoguro, the “by-appointment-only” Japanese restaurant that closed its original Southeast Portland location during the pandemic, has found a new home, chef Ryan Roadhouse tells The Oregonian. The new Nodoguro will open on Thursday in a former events space tucked behind an upcoming Kerns neighborhood retail outlet for Eleusis,...
pdxpipeline.com
Portland Holiday Market @ Portland Expo Center | SantaLand, Crafts, Food, Gifts, Decor, Spirits & More!
Shop outside the big box! Do ALL your holiday shopping for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s under one-roof! The Portland Holiday Market is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that will give you a jump on the holidays with thousands of specialized, locally made items for sale ahead of the holidays.
pdxpipeline.com
Cascade Grill Open for 2022 Thanksgiving Dinner in North Portland | Full Menu Available, Turkey Dinner
We will be OPEN on Thanksgiving Day, 11/24, for regular hours. Our full menu will be available, but we will also have our special Thanksgiving dinner available from 11am-8m! Roast Turkey, Honey-Baked Ham, or a Combination of Both. Dinner Salad with Roll & Butter. Homemade Mashed Potatoes with Turkey Gravy.
Oregon Zoo announces ZooLights dates, prepares to dazzle holiday guests again
The Oregon Zoo will once again be illuminated in more than 1.5 million brightly colored lights for the annual holiday ZooLights event.
Zoo Lights Returns to Oregon Zoo
A favorite holiday tradition returns with Zoo Lights at the Oregon Zoo.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Nov. 9-15, 2022)
After forceful performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adam Aminé Daniel, known mononymously as Aminé, brings his talents to the orchestral stage. As one of Portland’s most successful homegrown rappers, Aminé teams with the Oregon Symphony for a world premiere concert. Try and snag a much-sought-after ticket to see what the mind behind the six-time platinum “Caroline” can do with a full complement of classical music pros. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 9. $29-$95.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale
Shop a market of Nordic vintage treasures at this upcoming sale. The event is hosted by Nordic Northwest, an organization that hosts celebrations throughout the year focused on the cultures of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Here’s the details about this free event. Nordic Vintage and Treasure Sale.
WWEEK
Filipino Pop-Up Barkada and Hawaiian Food Cart Hapa Howie’s Will Go Brick-and-Mortar in a New Brewery
Filipino pop-up Barkada and Hawaiian food truck Hapa Howie’s are going brick-and-mortar by teaming up with forthcoming tabletop roleplaying game-themed TPK Brewing at 5051 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Melvin Trinidad (of Barkada PDX) and Kiaha Kurek (of Hapa Howie’s) are part of Portland’s tight-knit Pacific Islander community, and their new...
The Portland Mercury
Jo Ann Got Defunded
[Editor's Note: Rene Gonzalez... this is supposed to be an ANONYMOUS forum! Oh, and ask your campaign manager to stop avoiding us.]. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
montavilla.net
Amaye International Restaurant Opens on NE Glisan
Amaye International Restaurant opened on Friday, November 4th, after months of preparation. The African food venue at 8000 NE Glisan Street recently took over the former corner storefront from Paitong Thai Cuisine, which closed last May. Opening day saw a steady flow of customers ordering food-to-go or dining in groups at a table.
KGW
Here’s how to winterize your home ahead of winter in the Pacific Northwest
Six weeks from winter, it’s already cold in Portland. Here’s what you need ahead of the first big freeze.
momcollective.com
November Events for Portland Families
November 10-13 Multiple shows – tickets required. Join Mickey Mouse and his pals for an interactive adventure to famous Disney destinations — on ice! Expect Ariel, Woody, Simba, and so many other Disney friends from many family favorites. Guests can enhance the show with a character experience with Moana add-on.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Classic Portland Craftsman in the Sabin Neighborhood
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a classic Craftsman in Sabin. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Kohr Explores: 75th anniversary Model Railroad Show
This Kohr Explores steps back in time – on a miniature scale.
Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?
Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Experiences In Newberg — The Gateway To Oregon Wine Country
With over 100 wineries in a 10-mile radius, Newberg, Oregon, is known as the Gateway To Oregon Wine Country. The small city has also been recognized as a culinary destination, winning USA Today’s “Best Small Town Food Scene” in 2022. Situated in the Chehalem Valley AVA and part of the nationally-renowned Willamette Valley, the strolling country roads in Newberg lead to unique vineyards. Add to that delicious craft breweries, fabulous accommodations, and fun activities, and you have the makings of a fabulous weekend in Oregon’s famous Willamette Valley. Although only 25 miles from Portland, Newberg feels like a world away. From Portland, head south on Interstate 5 to exit 294, then follow Highway 99S.
hereisoregon.com
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Get a Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut on Election Day
Krispy Kreme is celebrating election day by giving away a free doughnut to everyone. On November 8, Krispy Kreme is encouraging everyone to get out and vote by offering its Original Glazed doughnut for free in-shop and drive-thru to all customers. All you have to do is stop by a...
