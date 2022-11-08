Children exposed to air pollution in early years more likely to develop food allergies

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
In mild cases of COVID, blood clot risk is higher
In a recent study published in the journal Heart, researchers examine the association between the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and increased cardiovascular outcomes and mortality sequelae. Study: Cardiovascular disease and mortality sequelae of COVID-19 in the UK Biobank. Image Credit: Artem Oleshko / Shutterstock.com. Background. Previous studies have reported a...
News-Medical.net
Curbing depression among parents improves control of children's asthma, study finds
Depression and anxiety in the parents of children with asthma have been associated with increased clinic visits and asthma-related hospitalizations. Curbing depression among these caregivers improves control of asthma and lung function, partially through effective treatment of the child's own depression, a new study by UT Southwestern O'Donnell Brain Institute researchers finds.
News-Medical.net
Increased consumption of ultraprocessed foods associated with premature, preventable deaths
Ultraprocessed foods (UPFs), ready-to-eat-or-heat industrial formulations made with ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, have gradually been replacing traditional foods and meals made from fresh and minimally processed ingredients in many countries. A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, has found that increased consumption of these foods was associated with more than 10% of all-cause premature, preventable deaths in Brazil in 2019, although Brazilians consume far less of these products than countries with high incomes.
News-Medical.net
People living with HIV found to have a significantly delayed internal body clock
People living with HIV have a significantly delayed internal body clock, consistent with the symptoms of jet lag, according to new findings reported by researchers from universities in South Africa and the UK. The findings, which have been published in the Journal of Pineal Research, may explain some of the...
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
13 Signs Your Lungs May Not Be Healthy
When something is off with your lungs, it can signify that something serious is going on. It’s important to pay attention to the signs of lung disease and any symptoms that indicate your lungs might not be healthy, as early detection can go a long way in helping to manage and treat conditions like lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer—the leading cancer killer of men and women in the U.S. For this reason, you shouldn’t ignore anything like a chronic cough or recurring chest pain.
News-Medical.net
Study identifies a subset of melanoma patients with very low risk of death
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
News-Medical.net
Does vitamin D reduce COVID-19 severity?
A recent review posted to the Research Square* preprint server examined published studies for a consistent association between vitamin D levels and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity. Background. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) enters the body through the respiratory system, where the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to the...
News-Medical.net
National study sheds light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by UBC researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF) – a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in The New England Journal...
News-Medical.net
Melatonin could be a potential therapy for long-COVID symptoms
A recent review published in the journal Biomolecules discussed the potential uses of melatonin in treating brain fog and chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis symptoms associated with long coronavirus disease (COVID). Background. An emerging concern associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is long COVID or clinical sequelae...
A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch
As world leaders assemble for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt, it’s hard to be optimistic the talks will generate any radical departure from the inexorable rise in global carbon emissions over the past two centuries. After all, before last year’s Glasgow talks, experts warned the summit was the world’s last chance to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. And yet, a UN report last week found even if all nations meet their climate goals this decade, the planet would still heat by a catastrophic 2.5℃. There were hopes the global pandemic might have shifted the...
News-Medical.net
Study illuminates how a typical gut bacterium spreads through the body
A typical gut bacterium that can spread through the body and cause a serious infection resists natural immune defenses and antibiotics by enhancing its protective outer layer, known as the cell envelope, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators. The finding suggests possible new ways to target these bacterial infections.
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
Gizmodo
For the First Time Ever, People Are Getting Transfusions of Lab-Grown Blood Cells
An important clinical trial is now underway in the UK. The study is the first to transfuse red blood cells grown in the lab from donated stem cells into humans. Should this research pay off, these blood cells would be incredibly valuable for people with rare blood types, though they wouldn’t replace the need for traditional blood donation.
News-Medical.net
Lower hydroxychloroquine dosing results in increased SLE-related hospitalizations, study finds
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual scientific meeting, found that the recommended weight-based or non-weight-based dose of hydroxychloroquine led to more hospitalizations for flares among patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (Abstract #1654). Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the mainstay treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus...
News-Medical.net
Repeat SARS-CoV-2 infections increase risk of adverse health conditions in multiple organs
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost three years ago, scientists have learned that an initial infection can lead to short- and long-term health risks affecting nearly every organ system in the body. They've also determined that people can get COVID-19 a second or a third time, despite acquiring natural antibodies after the first infection and receiving vaccination and booster shots.
MedicalXpress
Hay fever can sometimes be more serious than we think. This is why we should know our treatment options
Hay fever (also known as allergic rhinitis) is a catch-all term that covers a group of ailments that cause sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy and red eyes. Hay fever affects millions of people in Australia. Ask your friends and colleagues about hay fever and chances are several will report they have it. However, they will probably describe different triggers, symptoms and seasons when it occurs.
News-Medical.net
Researchers unravel genetic changes in a region that controls the activity of the genome
Scientists have discovered the cause of a rare condition within a part of the genome that has been largely unexplored in medical genetics. A team at the University of Exeter has found genetic changes in a region that controls the activity of the genome, turning on or off genes, and in doing so they have found a key that could unlock other causes of rare conditions.
scitechdaily.com
10-Million-Years in the Making – Researchers Discover First-Ever Documented Hybrid of Its Kind
Birdsong reveals a rare hybrid coupling. Stephen Gosser, a self-described “diehard birder,” was out in the Western Pennsylvania woods in June of 2020 when he believed he heard the singing of the elusive and breathtakingly beautiful scarlet tanager. The blood-red bird, which has black wings and a tail, is a favorite among birders because of both its beauty and rarity since the species prefers to remain hidden high in the forest canopy.
News-Medical.net
Administering steroids during heart surgery does not improve post-operative outcomes in infants
The largest clinical trial ever conducted in infants younger than age 1 undergoing heart surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass found that administering steroids during surgery did not improve post-operative outcomes compared to placebo, according to preliminary late-breaking research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Comments / 0