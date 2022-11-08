Read full article on original website
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Harvard Crimson
Why I Declared 2022 — Social Sciences
Couldn’t decide whether you hate love psets or readings more? Can’t figure out how to combine all of your niche interests in one class? Want to learn R semi-proficiently in multiple different contexts? Here in the social sciences, you CAN have it all! Home to some of the largest concentrations at Harvard, the social sciences offer a choose-your-own-interdisciplinary adventure — read on to find out why our sophomores chose these concentrations for their own academic adventure!
Harvard Crimson
Spooky, Sexy, and Sentimental: Street Style this Harvard Halloweekend
Long-awaited Halloweekend has quickly come and gone, bringing with it the expected tricks, treats, and fashion feats that form a cornerstone of this fall’s fearsome festivities. Students from Harvard Yard to the Quad took this once-a-year opportunity to show off their costumes and make-up skills. This Halloween featured both bold, creative costumes and fresh takes on familiar classics, with a notable emphasis on the nostalgic. Keep scrolling for a small selection of this weekend’s scary style.
Harvard Crimson
‘Iolanthe’ Preview: Gilbert and Sullivan's Latest is ‘Beautiful and Sensitive, Yet Hilarious’
Harvard-Radcliffe Gilbert and Sullivan Players' production of Iolanthe runs Nov. 10 through Nov. 13 at the Agassiz Theater. By Courtesy of Harvard-Radcliffe Gilbert and Sullivan Players. In their decades-long history, the Harvard-Radcliffe Gilbert and Sullivan Players have brought their audiences to all the corners of the United Kingdom and across...
Harvard Crimson
Redefining Costume with KAIROS Dance Theater’s ‘HUSK/VESSEL’
Rarely does a dance render a costume, let alone a plain white sheet of fabric, to be the focal point of the performance, but “HUSK/VESSEL” — a multimedia project by Boston’s KAIROS Dance Theater — isn’t a traditional dance. A collaboration between choreographer Paula Josa-Jones and KAIROS co-founder and executive artistic director DeAnna Pellecchia that premiered on Oct. 14, “HUSK/VESSEL” explored how costume can function as both covering and habitat. Although the performers’ impressive displays of energy were interspersed with longer stretches of choreography that lacked momentum, KAIROS Dance Theater’s narrative exploration of costume in dance was ultimately one to remember.
Harvard Crimson
Poetic Humanism: Enigma Chamber Opera Triumphs with Britten’s ‘The Prodigal Son’
Performers taking the stage for Enigma Chamber Opera's "The Prodigal Son." By Courtesy of Ashlee Rose Scott. “An act of hospitality can only be poetic," J. Derrida once said. The above quote certainly rings true after viewing the Enigma Chamber Opera’s production of Benjamin Britten’s 1963 “The Prodigal Son,” staged...
Harvard Crimson
Some Yale Students Left Ticketless to Harvard-Yale Game After Link Leak
Yale junior Matthew J. Pollack was sitting in a morning lecture on Nov. 1 when he noticed something strange: His classmates were trying to buy tickets to the Harvard-Yale football game from a link Yale’s administration had never publicized. Pollack said he started “freaking out,” texted more than 10...
Harvard Crimson
The Boston Seasonal Eating Guide
Trending on TikTok, Vogue, and food networks alike, seasonal eating has rightfully gained popularity in the food world and promotes a sustainable model for home-cooking and restaurant culture. Though eating seasonally has always been a part of human consumption, the resurgence of this food model grounds produce and consumers alike back to the local earth. Studies show seasonal fruits and vegetables are not only more nutritious due to their proper maturation time, but also offer a sustainable alternative to traditional groceries.
Harvard Crimson
Michelle Williams to Step Down as Harvard School of Public Health Dean
Harvard School of Public Health Dean Michelle A. Williams will step down at the end of the academic year, she announced Thursday. Williams, who became the first Black dean of a Harvard professional school and HSPH’s first female dean when she assumed the role in 2016, will remain on the school’s faculty.
Harvard Crimson
How Do We Reclaim Our Streets?
Clyve Lawrence ’25 is a Government concentrator in Adams House. His column “Our Transportation Crisis” usually appears on alternate Mondays. On a summer evening perhaps better spent watching the Celtics play in the NBA Finals, I instead stepped inside a sweltering community center in Cambridge to attend a meeting.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge May Soon Ban Right on Red
The Cambridge City Council met in the Sullivan Chamber on Monday evening for their weekly meeting. By Claire Yuan. The Cambridge City Council may soon ban turning right on red lights. During a Monday evening meeting, the Council voted 7-2 to adopt a policy order directing City Manager Yi-An Huang...
Harvard Crimson
A Symphonic World on Show: Andris Nelsons and the BSO Perform Mahler’s Sixth
The program reviewed in this piece was performed at Symphony Hall on October 20, October 21, and October 22, 2022. Silence filled the hall as Andris Nelsons’s outstretched hands hung over the conductor’s podium. A smattering of stray claps echo from the back, crescendoing into a thunderous rumble. The ground stirred, awakening from what seemed like an eternal slumber. The audience, transfixed, was finally released from the bondage of transcendental music.
Harvard Crimson
Missing from Harvard’s Annual Endowment Report This Year: Underlying Data
The Harvard Management Company, which manages Harvard's endowment, is located in the Federal Reserve Bank Building in Boston. By Steve S. Li. In 2016, Harvard had bad news to share in its annual financial report: Its endowment value had dropped nearly $2 billion. The report, released that November, detailed the endowment’s lackluster returns by disclosing how the Harvard Management Company performed in a variety of asset categories against internal and external benchmarks.
Harvard Crimson
Preview: Harvard Football Hopes to Make Penn Quake on Saturday in Philadelphia
Senior defensive back Khalil Dawsey adjusts his helmet during the 21-20 loss to Columbia last Saturday. Dawsey and the secondary have been porous this season, but found some momentum last weekend, intercepting Caden Bell thrice. By Angela Dela Cruz. In just over a week, Cambridge will light up with the...
Harvard Crimson
Maura Healey ’92 Becomes First Woman Elected Governor of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Democrat Maura T. Healey ’92 coasted to victory in the Massachusetts gubernatorial election Tuesday, easily downing a Trump-backed opponent to become the first woman ever elected to the state’s top post. Healey, who will become the first openly lesbian governor in American history, is the...
Harvard Crimson
No Rocky Road: Harvard Men's and Women's Fencing Dominate Opponents in Air Force Western Invitational in Colorado
A Harvard fencer competes at the 2020 Ivy League Championships. The Crimson swept that tournament, extending a dominant run that has continued through at least the first tournament of the 2022-23 season. By Owen A. Berger. The Harvard women’s and men’s fencing teams got off to a hot start in...
Harvard Crimson
The Weather Forecast Says: ‘Don’t Plan on Anything’
Hannah L. Niederriter ’26, a Crimson Design comper, lives in Wigglesworth. It’s November, so you can expect 75 degree weather, a chance of torrential downpour, wind strong enough to blow your “Yuck Fale” bucket hat off, and perhaps even snow. Hannah L. Niederriter ’26, a Crimson...
