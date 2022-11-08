Couldn’t decide whether you hate love psets or readings more? Can’t figure out how to combine all of your niche interests in one class? Want to learn R semi-proficiently in multiple different contexts? Here in the social sciences, you CAN have it all! Home to some of the largest concentrations at Harvard, the social sciences offer a choose-your-own-interdisciplinary adventure — read on to find out why our sophomores chose these concentrations for their own academic adventure!

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO