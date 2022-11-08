ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids reveals its Christmas fundraising goal

Wednesday, the Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids sets it 2022 Christmas fundraising goal - $817,000. After two-years of record low volunteerism due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease of over $100K in Red Kettle income, volunteerism at the red kettles is important now more than ever before. Leader mad...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

OPERATION QUICKFIND: 12-year-old Justin Reed

Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind alert Wednesday for 12-year-old Justin Reed. Reed has autism, and was last seen at the J Street bridge around 1 p.m. Wednesday, wearing a dark gray Hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. Reed is a 12-year-old white male, 5'1, and about...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change

After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win

Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Veterans get free Casey's coffee on Veterans day

Casey’s is offering a free coffee to active service members and military veterans as a small token of gratitude. Guests in Cedar Rapids and beyond can contribute to Hope For The WarriorsandChildren of Fallen Patriots by rounding up their purchases until November 29.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

University of Iowa hospital eyes $16 million in upgrades, conversions

IOWA CITY — Adding to the hundreds of millions in new construction, renovations and expansions already planned or underway across its Johnson County campuses, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics this week wants state Board of Regents approval to spend another $16 million upgrading its main Iowa City location.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

After 10 Years Local Truck Driving School Set To Close

After nearly a decade, a Cedar Rapids truck driver training school will close its doors for good before the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that CRST will shut down its driver training program. Company officials say the move to close its North American Driver Training Academy points to a change in strategy. They want to retain their current drivers and not simply just hire more. Officials say they just don't have the need for as many drivers as they used to.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Tailgate fundraiser for Williamsburg teen at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fundraiser for a Williamsburg teen that suffered injuries from a car accident this year will be going on at the University of Iowa (UI) football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kinsley Provin, 15, was involved in a serious car crash in Sept. She was...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls names new police chief

Cedar Falls — The city of Cedar Falls named Mark Howard the new Cedar Falls Police Chief during a City Council meeting November 7. Howard had been serving as Acting Police Chief since March, following the appointment of former Chief Craig Berte as Public Safety Director. Mayor Rob Green,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Daily Iowan

UI student error with gas stoves in Mayflower cause fire evacuations

Residents at the University of Iowa Mayflower Residence Hall have shuffled out of their dorm for multiple fire alarms evacuations this semester — sometimes early in the morning — to cross North Dubuque Street and stand next to the skate park where they wait for permission to go back inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Thrift stores seeing boost amid inflation

Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. As Inflation continues...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Leaf Vacuum aims to sweep up fallen leaves

Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, The Cedar Rapids Streets Division announced their initiative to cleanup fallen leaves through the city. The CR Leaf Vacuum Program kicked off on Monday, October 3rd. Residents are being asked to keep leaves accessible to crews and free of parked cars. The Division's Leaf...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring

Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion Public Library prepares for soft open

Marion — Wednesday evening, the Marion Public Library staff are finishing final preparations for their new library's soft opening. The original location closed on Sunday, November 6th in advance of the new library's soft opening. The library's opening comes after multiple delays due to supply shortages and snags in...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

U.S. Marshals arrest two people tied to January Homicide

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested two females Pierra Baugh, 33 and Qiuinyana Jones, 23, in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Baugh was wanted in Linn County on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy