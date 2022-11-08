After nearly a decade, a Cedar Rapids truck driver training school will close its doors for good before the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that CRST will shut down its driver training program. Company officials say the move to close its North American Driver Training Academy points to a change in strategy. They want to retain their current drivers and not simply just hire more. Officials say they just don't have the need for as many drivers as they used to.

