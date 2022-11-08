ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Waters breaks down what Syracuse basketball needs for an NCAA resume

Syracuse basketball kicked of its 2022-23 campaign on Monday with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. While it was only one game, there were plenty of takeaways from the game. For starters, the Orange opened in man-to-man defense, something Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim vowed he would do during the preseason. It makes a significant departure from over 10 years of precedent, as Boeheim has coached an entirely zone team since the 2009-10 year.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse to Face Local Foe Colgate Thursday

Syracuse returns to action Thursday night against local in-state foe Colgate (1-0) at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (1-0) are coming off a season-opening win over Stony Brook, 79-56, in Felisha Legette-Jack's debut as head coach at her alma mater. Thursday's game will be streamed live...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse

Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse dispatches Lehigh as college basketball returns

Syracuse opened their 2022-2023 campaign with a relatively routine 90-72 victory over Lehigh at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange did not lead until shortly before the midpoint of the opening half, but turned on the afterburners for the rest of the session, taking a commanding lead over the Mountain Hawks.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100

Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

A tribute to former Syracuse athletics director Jake Crouthamel

Former Syracuse athletics director Jake Crouthamel passed away at the age of 84 on Monday. He was Syracuse’s AD from 1978 through 2005, and oversaw several milestones for the athletics program, including the opening of the Carrier Dome in 1980, and golden eras in Syracuse basketball, football and lacrosse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Florida State vs. Syracuse predictions, spread & injury report for 11/12

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football dropped their third game in a row last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers, and our experts cashed their spread prediction for that game here. The good news is that Syracuse already has six wins and is bowl eligible, but they’ll want to bounce back after three straight losses.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Jim Boeheim addresses the media after win over Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome in its season opener. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter.  Joseph Girard III led the Orange with 19 points and freshman guard Judah […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire on Syracuse’s Northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Monster Jam returns to Syracuse; tickets are on sale now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The beloved motorsport is rolling back into Syracuse this April at the JMA Wireless Dome! Monster Jam will be tearing up the JMA Wireless Dome on April 8 at 7 p.m. and some tickets are on sale now! Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Monster Jam Preferred Customers can purchase advanced […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
