Michelle Barnes
2d ago
Are you joking? The homeless and their advocates are the Only ones who have had a voice until recently.
3
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Concedes to Rene Gonzalez
On Wednesday morning, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called political newcomer Rene Gonzalez to concede her loss in their heated City Council race. Based on the amicable statements released by both competitors about the conversation, it appears the call was a gracious one. “Commissioner Hardesty just called to congratulate and...
WPFO
'I want to thank our voters:' Portland mayor says referendum results send clear message
PORTLAND (WGME) – Voters got their say on 13 questions in Portland Tuesday, and city leaders say the results give a clear direction moving forward. Five of Portland’s 13 ballot questions were brought on by the Democratic Socialists of America. Only one of them passed Tuesday’s election: stricter...
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
Portland voters strongly favor ballot measure to radically reshape city government, in partial returns
Portlanders on Tuesday appeared poised to approve a ballot measure to transform the city’s odd, century-old form of government and election system, paving the way for a dramatic overhaul of both amid multiple municipal crises, if early results hold. UPDATE: Portland voters scrap city’s odd century-old form of government,...
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
cityofsalem.net
Salem Voters Approve $300 million Infrastructure Package
Salem, Ore. — On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Salem voters approved the $300 million Streets, Safety and Liability bond, Measure 24-472. The bond will provide for investment in Salem’s future with funding for streets and sidewalks, parks, new fire engines and equipment, and purchase sites for two new branch libraries with affordable housing projects, and two fire stations. Several previous bond measures will be paid off over the next decade, which will allow the estimated tax rate to remain steady at no more than $1.20 per $1,000 in a property’s assessed valuation for ten years while these projects are constructed.
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
invisiblepeople.tv
Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces
City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
thereflector.com
Children’s Justice Center in Clark County receives $25,000 grant for victim advocacy program
The Clark County Arthur D. Curtis Children’s Justice Center (CJC) was recently awarded a $25,000 grant that will be used to support the center’s victim advocacy program during the 2023 fiscal year. The grant was awarded by the Firstenburg Foundation, a philanthropic organization, which was founded in 2003.
Portland said Yes to charter reform. Here's what happens next
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders have officially chosen to scrap the city's oft-maligned commission form of government and take the plunge on a complete overhaul of the city's government structure. The new structure will centralize administrative power under a professional city administrator overseen by the mayor and leave the city...
Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent in race for Washington’s 3rd District
Amid a close race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress, the race remains too close to call with ballots still getting counted.
KGW
Portland charter reform measure projected to pass
The Oregonian projects Measure 26-228 to pass. This will scrap the current commission form of government and create a city council with 12 members.
Hillsboro City Council newcomer wants to 'break barriers'
Kipperlyn Sinclair says she will prioritize diversity and equity, and also brings her passion for community health. Early election results show that the lone new face on the Hillsboro City Council will be Kipperlyn Sinclair, a local business owner and activist for natural resources and local agriculture. During a joint campaign event on election night Tuesday, Nov. 8, she spoke with Pamplin Media Group about how she will champion these causes and "break barriers" in all that she does on council. "On all aspects, my first priority will always be diversity, equity and inclusion," Sinclair said. "My priority is...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Charter Reform Wins, Hardesty Loses (to Unqualified Candidate), and as for Governor... WHO KNOWS? 🤷
GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! (And voters!) It was a huge election day yesterday, with lots of good news, not-so-good news, and just "news"—but things are not as bad as we feared, and there are still A LOT of votes at home and across the country to be counted. So let's chill and see where we currently stand!
Environmental groups raise concerns over Portland Public Schools’ climate pledge
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several environmental groups are raising concerns that Portland Public Schools’ actions don’t line up with the promises it made in a sweeping climate policy adopted by the district earlier this year. In a letter sent last month, more than a dozen groups and individuals...
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
Gonzalez projected to win race for Portland City Council against Hardesty
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rene Gonzalez is the projected winner in the race for Portland City Council, ousting Jo Ann Hardesty, according to The Oregonian. Updated results posted Wednesday morning for the Portland City Council race showed 55% votes for Gonzalez and 45% votes for incumbent Hardesty. Gonzalez and Hardesty...
KGW
County health officials recommend replacing gas appliances, citing health and climate concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas stoves and water heaters pose a serious health hazard, especially to children, according to a new report from Multnomah County health officials, who recommended residents replace their gas appliances with electric alternatives. Nadège Dubuisson, Environmental Toxics Program Specialist with the county and lead author of...
KGW
Environmental advocates accuse Portland Public Schools of violating its climate policy
Benson High School is slated to use natural gas for heating, which has some stakeholders up in arms. District officials say it was too far along.
WWEEK
Clackamas County Clerk Challenger Says She Will Resume Marriages, Including Same-Sex Ones, if Lead Holds
Catherine McMullen says she will resume civil marriage ceremonies at the Clackamas County Clerk’s Office if her lead in yesterday’s election holds and she becomes the new clerk. Sherry Hall, who holds the office now, stopped conducting civil ceremonies in 2014 after Oregon legalized gay marriage. “I will...
KGW
Portland, OR
