Kipperlyn Sinclair says she will prioritize diversity and equity, and also brings her passion for community health. Early election results show that the lone new face on the Hillsboro City Council will be Kipperlyn Sinclair, a local business owner and activist for natural resources and local agriculture. During a joint campaign event on election night Tuesday, Nov. 8, she spoke with Pamplin Media Group about how she will champion these causes and "break barriers" in all that she does on council. "On all aspects, my first priority will always be diversity, equity and inclusion," Sinclair said. "My priority is...

