ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

Michelle Barnes
2d ago

Are you joking? The homeless and their advocates are the Only ones who have had a voice until recently.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Concedes to Rene Gonzalez

On Wednesday morning, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called political newcomer Rene Gonzalez to concede her loss in their heated City Council race. Based on the amicable statements released by both competitors about the conversation, it appears the call was a gracious one. “Commissioner Hardesty just called to congratulate and...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
PORTLAND, OR
cityofsalem.net

Salem Voters Approve $300 million Infrastructure Package

Salem, Ore. — On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Salem voters approved the $300 million Streets, Safety and Liability bond, Measure 24-472. The bond will provide for investment in Salem’s future with funding for streets and sidewalks, parks, new fire engines and equipment, and purchase sites for two new branch libraries with affordable housing projects, and two fire stations. Several previous bond measures will be paid off over the next decade, which will allow the estimated tax rate to remain steady at no more than $1.20 per $1,000 in a property’s assessed valuation for ten years while these projects are constructed.
SALEM, OR
invisiblepeople.tv

Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces

City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland said Yes to charter reform. Here's what happens next

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders have officially chosen to scrap the city's oft-maligned commission form of government and take the plunge on a complete overhaul of the city's government structure. The new structure will centralize administrative power under a professional city administrator overseen by the mayor and leave the city...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro City Council newcomer wants to 'break barriers'

Kipperlyn Sinclair says she will prioritize diversity and equity, and also brings her passion for community health. Early election results show that the lone new face on the Hillsboro City Council will be Kipperlyn Sinclair, a local business owner and activist for natural resources and local agriculture. During a joint campaign event on election night Tuesday, Nov. 8, she spoke with Pamplin Media Group about how she will champion these causes and "break barriers" in all that she does on council. "On all aspects, my first priority will always be diversity, equity and inclusion," Sinclair said. "My priority is...
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland

Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy