ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Gov. Kemp, Sen. Warnock both close out campaigns with stops in Columbus; Both talk exclusively to WRBL

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eqm5h_0j2U0Jv500

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With the Midterm election Tuesday, candidates on the Georgia statewide ballot were making 11th-hour stops in Columbus on Monday.

Gov. Brian Kemp made a stop at the Columbus Airport and brought all of the Republican Constitutional office candidates with him.

Senator Raphael Warnock held his final rally of the campaign at an East Columbus church just after the sun set.

“This is in the Lord’s and the voters hands now,” Kemp said in an exclusive interview with WRBL.

Yes, it is, and candidates in two of the nation’s most-watched races selected Columbus as a place to make a closing argument.

WRBL asked Warnock why he chose Abundant Life Full Gospel Church and Columbus to close out his bus tour before heading back to Atlanta.

“Well, as I said, I have been moving all across the state,” he said. “But I enjoy coming to Columbus. It’s great people here. And so much about what is great about Georgia is right here in Columbus. Fort Benning is here. Along with Columbus State University. You have got strong military apparatus here. You got great universities and great work happening with small businesses and the private sector. And a lot of my work has been about strengthening that work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yK3sA_0j2U0Jv500

Warnock took aim at his Republican challenger in an election-eve interview.

“We need a serious person,” he said. “These are serious times. Herschel Walker is neither ready nor fit to represent the people of Georgia.”

Kemp was taking aim at his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, who he defeated by 55,000 votes four years ago.

“People have got to look back a decide who they think is going to fight for them,” Kemp said. “I have been fighting for them for four years. And certainly, was during Covid when Stacey Abrams was criticizing me for keeping our economy open and getting people back to work. She criticized me when we were pushing to get kids back in the classrooms. She disagreed with me suspending the gas tax to help save Georgia families money during 40-year-high inflation that the Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams agenda created.”

Now, all that’s left to do now is vote – if you haven’t.

About 2.5 million Georgians voted early and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told me Monday morning he expects 2 million more Georgians to go to the polls election day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

13WMAZ Election Tracker: How Central Georgia voted in key races

MACON, Ga. — While Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia's incumbent governor, clinched a win over Democrat Stacey Abrams, the U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker goes to a runoff this December. 13WMAZ took a closer look at the trends in two of Georgia's hottest contested races.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The matchup will help decide which party controls the Senate for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with polls suggesting a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold. That would set up a four-week blitz ahead of a Dec. 6 runoff that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for Senate control. The chamber is now divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote. A runoff also would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, a sports celebrity turned politician, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. “It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” Jordan said in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantaciviccircle.org

Republicans win Georgia state offices

From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia, SC 2022 midterm election results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Polls have officially closed in both Georgia and South Carolina on Election Day, however, as long as you’ve been in line before 7 p.m., you can still cast a ballot. Results will begin to trickle in as we wait patiently to see who voters have chosen to take office. View the […]
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Daily World

‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia

The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Columbus polling hours, Nov. 8, 2022 General Election

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia’s polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for the November General Election. All 25 of Columbus’ polling locations will be open. To find your polling location, click here. Officials say voters who are in line by 7:00 p.m., when the polls close […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy