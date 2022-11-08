ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

section618.com

Carterville blanks Coal City to earn trip to the 4A quarterfinals

CARTERVILLE — The Carterville Lions used a stifling defense along with three Bryce Smith touchdowns to shut out Coal City 22-0 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Saturday at Lions Field. The Lions’ defense held the Coalers to 100 total yards and forced three turnovers, two interceptions...
CARTERVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois

NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
PEORIA, IL

