section618.com
Carterville blanks Coal City to earn trip to the 4A quarterfinals
CARTERVILLE — The Carterville Lions used a stifling defense along with three Bryce Smith touchdowns to shut out Coal City 22-0 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Saturday at Lions Field. The Lions’ defense held the Coalers to 100 total yards and forced three turnovers, two interceptions...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Herald & Review
Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois
NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
Central Illinois Proud
From record warmth to a winter chill, big pattern change is coming to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria hit a high temperature of 77° Wednesday afternoon, breaking the previous record of 76° set back in 2020. With temperatures expected to return to the mid 70s on Thursday, we’ll have an opportunity to witness the fall of more record highs before a strong cold front moves through Central Illinois Thursday night.
Illinois Vacation Rental Ruse: More Alleged Victims Come Forward, Say They've Lost Thousands
Gorgeous in its rental listing but with an ugly downside, a lakeside vacation rental ruse near Peoria continues to rack up victims, many of whom say they are out thousands of dollars with no R&R to show for it. NBC 5 Responds first exposed problems surrounding the downstate Norris Outdoor...
