Former ‘Bachelorette’ and Charlotte-area resident talks about son with Down syndrome

CHARLOTTE — Former “The Bachelorette” star and Charlotte-area resident Emily Maynard became a mom for the sixth time and is talking about her son, Jones, who was born with Down syndrome and had a rare colon abnormality before birth.

Maynard said she didn’t face any complications during her pregnancy.

Anatomy scans for Jones came back normal and like with the rest of her children, she opted not to do genetic testing.

“It wouldn’t really matter,” Maynard said. “You get what you get and you’re going to love it no matter what and that has always been our stance on it,” she said.

About 6,000 babies a year in the U.S. are born with Down syndrome, which is a genetic disorder where a person has an extra chromosome.

The family said they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the Down syndrome community and for the opportunity to share Jones’ journey with the world.

