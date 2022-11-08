Vikings' Kirk Cousins explains origin of shirtless plane dance, celebration on 'Manningcast': 'Take your shirt off!'

Read full article on original website
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
Magic Johnson opens up on the signals he saw before realizing his son was gay.
Sporting News
What happened to Matt Ryan? Why Falcons' franchise QB got traded to Colts, then benched
Matt Ryan is the greatest quarterback in Falcons history by most measures. Whether that's by touchdowns, passing yards, wins — you name it, Ryan's name is at the top of the list. But as is the case with most players (let alone quarterbacks) in the NFL, "Matty Ice" reached...
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Saints final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore cruise to easy win in New Orleans
Despite missing a number of key players on offense, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens went into New Orleans and comfortably dispatched the Saints, 27-13, on "Monday Night Football." Jackson and Kenyan Drake carried the team throughout the night, combining for 308 of Baltimore's 319 total yards. The defense also stepped...
GolfWRX
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to Micah Parsons after 'let's do this s—' plea to join Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform? Micah Parsons is definitely here for it. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year became the latest NFL player to try and persuade Beckham to join his team on Tuesday. In a quote tweet of a post on FanDuel's account, Parsons made it clear he'd love if the receiver chose Dallas as his next destination.
Golf Digest
Kirk Cousins purchases golf course, is living his best life
Oh, how the times have changed. Just a few months ago, things were pretty rocky for Kirk Cousins and his future in Minnesota. The 30-something was coming off of a disappointing season, facing quite a bit of naysaying. Yes, his stats were fine, but it seemingly became a fact that you couldn’t truly win with Cousins as a team leader. Trade ideas were being tossed out there as were accusations that he was drastically overpaid.
Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson passes Steve Young on all-time NFL rushing list
Ever since his days as a star for the Louisville Cardinal in college, Lamar Jackson has been seen as a
Vikings Broadcaster Reveals ‘S.W.A.T’ Team Removed Drunken Commanders Fan
Note to NFL fans. Don’t mess with the radio announcers. That’s what the Minnesota Vikings learned Sunday after an obnoxious Washington fan messed with a broadcaster and was met with S.W.A.T force. Paul Allen, who has been part of the Minnesota Vikings radio team for 20 years, detailed...
Sporting News
Kyler Murray injury update: Cardinals QB 'day to day' with hamstring issue
It has been a season to forget for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Arizona, fresh off a playoff appearance in 2021, sits at the bottom of the NFC West, and the misery was compounded this week when Murray was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday because of a hamstring issue.
Sporting News
How Ravens LB Justin Houston made history vs. Saints on 'Monday Night Football' after forgoing retirement
Age is just a number for Ravens linebacker Justin Houston. The four-time Pro Bowler put together an historic performance during the team's "Monday Night Football" win over the Saints, making NFL and Baltimore history. Houston became the second-oldest player since 1982 to record 2.5 sacks and an interception in the...
Sporting News
How former Bengals DT Domata Peko Sr. is linked to the $2.04B Powerball winning ticket
Millions across the country waited with bated breath as the Powerball numbers were read on Tuesday. And it wasn't just the winner who walked out happy. Because the winning lottery ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Cal., a gas station owned by Joe Chahayed. If that name...
Sporting News
Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Daniel Snyder investigations, explained: What to know about D.C. attorney general's lawsuit against Commanders owner, NFL
The Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder once again find themselves in the spotlight of an investigation from the government. On Thursday, Washington, D.C. attorney general Karl Racine announced his office would be filing a consumer protection lawsuit against the Commanders, Snyder, the NFL and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell of misleading the public regarding the investigation into workplace harassment within the Commanders' organization.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Jerry Jones woos receiver as Cowboys, 49ers prep for 'bidding war'
NFL teams are playing match game for Odell Beckham Jr. The free agent wide receiver is set to the return to the field this week as he finishes his rehab from an ACL injury suffered in Super Bowl 56, and he can be yours — if the price is right.
