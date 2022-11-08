Reservations and registrations can be made for these programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. Wild Skills: Primitive Fire-Starting will be held tonight from 6:30-8 at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. The ability to create fire is arguably the most important discovery in human history. Try using the bow-drill, pump-drill and flint and steel to start fires, much like the first people who called Ohio home hundreds and thousands of years ago.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO