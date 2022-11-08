Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Field position dooms Falcons in 40-7 loss to Kent
Bowling Green’s attempts to keep the Kent State offense off the field failed, and the Golden Flashes ran away with a 40-7 Mid-American Conference victory at Doyt L. Perry Stadium Wednesday. The Golden Flashes improve to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the MAC East, while the Falcons fall to...
bgfalconmedia.com
Time to Pay Falcon Football Some Respect
If you would have told me after the debacle that was BGSU Football’s seven overtime loss to FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky, that they would be tied for first place in the MAC East Division with three games left in the regular season, I would have laughed at you. But...
sent-trib.com
Jackets to face a physical Liberty team
PERRYSBURG — During the Division I regional playoffs, Northern Lakes League champion Perrysburg (11-1), ranked 10th in the final Associated Press state poll, might as well be playing in the Ohio Capital Conference. Two straight playoff games will be against OCC schools. After the Yellow Jackets disposed of Findlay...
sent-trib.com
Falcons bowl-eligible with win over Kent State
Few saw it coming — that the Bowling Green State University football team would be in a three-way tie for first place in the Mid-American Conference East Division. The Falcons (5-4 overall, 4-1 MAC), Ohio (6-3, 4-1) and Buffalo (5-4, 4-1) are intertwined in that three-way tie, although Buffalo defeated Bowling Green, 38-7. There are three games remaining for each team.
Watch: Terrible College Football Trick Play Attempt Goes Viral
Wednesday night MACtion has yet again delivered with some midweek excitement. During this evening's matchup between Kent State and Bowling Green, the Golden Flashes attempted a wild trick play on 3rd-and-8 from the 13-yard-line. Quarterback Collin Schlee faked like he was walking off the field as he barked over at...
2025 DL Ashton Yeager holds two early offers
Findlay (Ohio) 2025 defensive lineman Ashton Yeager has established himself as one of the top sophomores in Northwest Ohio and college coaches have taken notice by inviting him to games this fall. “So far I’ve been to Toledo twice and Bowling Green and Miami Ohio once. And I went to...
sent-trib.com
Battle of Woods set for an encore
Two familiar foes will be facing each other Friday at Bowling Green High School’s Bobcat Stadium. The 13th week is guaranteed to be an unlucky week for either Eastwood or Elmwood. The annual Battle of the Woods between Eastwood and Elmwood has been played 64 times with Eastwood enjoying...
sent-trib.com
Falcons open with road win over Bonnies, 77-61
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team opened the season by downing St. Bonaventure University, 77-61, on Monday at the Reilly Center. Elissa Brett scored a career-high 26 points, while Allison Day had 19 points in her Falcon debut. BGSU forced the Bonnies...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
Honoring the service of veterans and military members, Bowling Green State University will hold a prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance event at 10 this morning on the first floor of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The POW/MIA event is organized by the BGSU chapter of the Student Veterans of America,...
sent-trib.com
Fulfilling his citizen’s duty: Navy veteran Arnold will be inducted in 2022 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
Service — to his country and his community — has been a priority for Steven Arnold. The Bowling Green man will be among 20 former Ohio service members to be inducted into the 2022 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame on Nov. 29. Arnold, who served in the Navy...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BGSU student honors the service of veterans and military members
Honoring the service of veterans and military members, Bowling Green State University hosted a prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance event on the First Floor of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The POW/MIA event is organized by the BGSU chapter of the Student Veterans of America, a student organization that provides resources, support and advocacy to student veterans and military-connected students in higher education. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
In front of huge crowd, BG Council passes changes to anti-discrimination ordinance
A controversial ordinance protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law was adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the ordinance and amendments, which were spearheaded by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue was first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday.
sent-trib.com
Be a rock detective, clean seeds with Wood County parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. Wild Skills: Primitive Fire-Starting will be held tonight from 6:30-8 at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. The ability to create fire is arguably the most important discovery in human history. Try using the bow-drill, pump-drill and flint and steel to start fires, much like the first people who called Ohio home hundreds and thousands of years ago.
sent-trib.com
‘Devastating’: Issue for new BG school fails again
Bowling Green City Schools voters have rejected a combined income-property tax proposal to fund a new high school. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show 4,960 (47.80%) favored and 5,417 (52.20%) opposed the request for a combined bond issue/income tax to fund a new high school and renovations to the existing building.
sent-trib.com
Evelyn Brooks
Holland (formerly Luckey OH) — Evelyn Belle Brooks of Holland OH, formerly of Luckey, OH passed away Monday, November 7th with her devoted husband by her side. She was born August 28, 1928 in Monroe Michigan to Cleatus and Joseph Plumb. She attended Monroe High school and on October...
7 fishermen rescued from Lake Erie after 3 boats capsize near Toledo
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
sent-trib.com
Reel Opinions presents ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
PERRYSBURG — On Nov. 17 at 2 p.m., Way Public Library and WGTE present The U.S. and the Holocaust. Inspired in part by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition and supported by its historical resources, this series examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global antisemitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the United States and race laws in the American south.
sent-trib.com
Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault
Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
sent-trib.com
How Wood County voted on the candidates
These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the candidates in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. Governor and Lieutenant Governor (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of...
sent-trib.com
Victim’s name released for fatal fire at Perrysburg Twp. apartments
LIME CITY — The victim in the structure fire at the Titleist Club Apartments in Perrysburg Township was 47-year-old Justin Dotson. The male victim was the single fatality in the fire last Thursday night. The cause of death has not been released. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
