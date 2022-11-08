ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis LIFT task force will give input in superintendent search

By Samantha West
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lsGU_0j2Tz9XX00

As the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board prepares to launch its first national superintendent search in a decade, Charles Lampkin has several thoughts on the qualities he wants to see in the next leader.

Lampkin, the father of three MSCS students, thinks the next superintendent should prioritize transparency and be dedicated to rebuilding trust within the community. They should “keep a finger on the pulse” of the district, Lampkin said, and provide greater operations oversight.

And most importantly, he says, the next person at the helm of Tennessee’s largest school district should be someone who wants to see all of the district’s more than 110,000 students grow and thrive and wants to support the teachers and school staff.

Lampkin was one of a dozen parents and grandparents who gathered Monday evening at the Memphis LIFT office for the first meeting of a Blue Ribbon task force that will draft a leadership profile describing the qualities and experiences they would like to see in the next superintendent, according to a news release.

The task force plans to share its findings to the MSCS board in hopes that the district’s next leader will “lift every student’s performance and move the district away from decades of chronically failing schools, poor facilities, and mismanagement,” the release says.

“The people in this room, we’re going to drive this bus,” Sarah Carpenter, executive director of Memphis LIFT, a parent advocacy organization based in North Memphis, told meeting attendees.

The meeting comes days after MSCS board Chair Althea Greene announced on Twitter that the board will begin the national superintendent search later this month, when members will vote on whether they should begin the process of hiring a search firm.

Greene added that the board expects to name a new leader by the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Sign up for monthly text updates on the Memphis-Shelby County school board

Chalkbeat wants to make it easier for busy Memphians to stay informed of important school board happenings every month.

To sign up to receive monthly text message updates on MSCS board meetings, text SCHOOL to 901-565-5550 or type your phone number into the box below.

Over two months ago, the board approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Joris Ray, who had been under investigation for accusations that he abused his power and violated district policies by engaging in sexual relationships with subordinates. The agreement gave Ray a severance package of about $480,000 plus some benefits, and neither Ray nor the board admitted any wrongdoing.

Ray was appointed to the district’s top job in April 2019, after the board decided against a national search. Board members said they thought Ray, a career district employee who had been serving as interim superintendent for months, was an “exceedingly qualified candidate” and ruled a national search unnecessary given the time and cost it would take.

But some Memphians questioned whether Ray was the most qualified candidate for the job and felt the board should’ve widened its search. Memphis LIFT led the charge against Ray’s appointment.

That’s why the group decided to take charge and speak up on this search, Carpenter said Monday, calling the task force “huge” for the city. In addition to the parent task force, the organization also plans to assemble a student committee.

“We can’t have a superintendent that goes business as usual,” she said. “This system has been failing Black and brown children for decades and decades and I don’t want to hear any more excuses. We’ve got to do better and we can do better, starting with involving our parents.”

The task force will spend the next two months interviewing some of the nation’s top education officials, plus business and philanthropic leaders from other large cities.

Carpenter said Monday she has already begun efforts to set up interviews with local leaders such as Elliot Perry of the Poplar Foundation and Terrence Patterson of the Memphis Education Fund, as well as nationally known figures like Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City who has championed charter schools. New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks has already agreed to meet with them, Carpenter said.

The task force wants to gain insight into what makes leaders effective and innovative and weigh it against what MSCS finalists say in their interviews later this school year, Ashlyn Sparks, co-chief of staff of Memphis LIFT, said Monday.

“We’re not looking for things that can be given from lip service,” Sparks said. “We’re not looking for them to say ‘literacy is important.’ We’re not looking for them to say ‘we need to clean house.’ Anybody can get up there and say all these things. We want to hear what actions and steps should these people be taking?”

The MSCS board is expected to continue discussions of the superintendent search during committee meetings scheduled for Nov. 15.

Samantha West is a reporter for Chalkbeat Tennessee, where she covers K-12 education in Memphis. Connect with Samantha at swest@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Marco McClendon re-elected as West Memphis Mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Marco McClendon will keep his position as West Memphis mayor. He came into office in 2019 and started his career in public service in 2003 as the youngest elected city council member in the state of Arkansas. McClendon will serve as the 14th Mayor of West...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman

The Town of Mason has ousted its incumbent mayor, electing a longtime local businessman now tasked with paring down the community’s outsized debt while navigating the potentially transformative opportunities ahead with the arrival of a new multi-billion dollar Ford plant next door. With a turnout of just 199 voters, Eddie Naeman earned 91 votes (45.7%) […] The post Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis neighbors concerned after teenage girl shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning but thankfully is expecting to make a full recovery. Frayser community members spoke about what they’re urging leaders to do to prevent youth violence. “Get in the streets and not just stand beside the street activist at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

MSCS board will launch national superintendent search this month

The Memphis-Shelby County School Board will look nationwide for a replacement for its former scandal-plagued superintendent Joris Ray. The search will begin this month.“The MSCS Board will kick off a national search for a new superintendent this month with a vote to launch an RFP [Request for Proposals] to find a search firm,” board chair Althea Greene tweeted on Friday. “From there, we can hire a firm, engage the community and...
MEMPHIS, NY
WREG

Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

5 former Methodist Hospital employees indicted for HIPPA violations, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five former Methodist Hospital employees have been indicted for HIPPA violations, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. The employees were indicted by a grand jury for conspiring with Roderick Harvey, 40, to unlawfully disclose patient information in violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, commonly known as HIPAA.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Voters at Berclair church may have been given wrong ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Administrator of Elections confirms some early voters at the Berclair Church of Christ may have been given an incorrect ballot. Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections, said the issue was not related to the new voting machines or the use of paper ballots. However, they are still investigating to find […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
MEMPHIS, TN
ccjdigital.com

Forward Air acquires Alabama-based intermodal carrier

Trucking news and briefs for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022:. Forward Air Corporation (CCJ Top 250, No. 57) is set to acquire the assets of Chickasaw Container Services (CCS), a privately held intermodal drayage carrier. The transaction will be funded from cash on hand and is expected to close in November 2022.
MOBILE, AL
WREG

Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy