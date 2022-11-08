The Chargers improved to 5-3 with Sunday’s win over the Falcons and kicker Cameron Dicker was a big reason why. Now he’s been named AFC special teams player of the week. Filling in for an injured Dustin Hopkins, Dicker connected on both of his extra points and then game-tying, and game-winning field goals in the fourth quarter. He hit from 31-yards out with 5:27 on the clock to make the game 17-17. And then he sent a 37-yard try through the uprights as time expired in the fourth quarter to give the Chargers a happy flight back to the West Coast.

1 DAY AGO