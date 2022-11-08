ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

‘Plays on a different level’: Lamar Jackson’s dazzling 3rd-down conversions prove ‘key’ to Ravens win vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Lamar Jackson led the way to a 27-13 win to help the Ravens improve to 6-3. Jackson ended the day with 133 yards passing (completing 12/22 attempts) and a passion touchdown, as well as 82 rushing yards. Baltimore had 10 different players catch a pass from Jackson, including new addition DeSean Jackson. The stats certainly don’t pop off the page but they were enough to win comfortably and keep the Ravens offense going all night.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany

On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Eagles finally add special teams stud to 53-man roster

The Eagles on Tuesday signed defensive back and special teams ace Andre Chachere to their 53-man roster. Chachere, 26, had already been elevated three times this season so if the Eagles wanted him to play for them again, he needed to be added to the 53-man roster. Three is the maximum elevations for a practice squad player per season.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense

It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Giants designate Shane Lemieux for return from IR

The Giants may be getting some help on their offensive line in the near future. Guard Shane Lemieux was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. The move opens a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period.
NBC Sports

Roob's observations: Do Eagles need to get Smith going again?

Is DeVonta Smith’s declining production cause for concern? Is it time to give Nakobe Dean some playing time? Is it too early to start thinking about the 2023 draft?. All that and tons more in today’s edition of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. It’s been surprising...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Colts delay press conference to 8:00 p.m. ET

After the Colts announced the surprising firing of coach Frank Reich (given that owner Jim Irsay insisted eight days ago Reich is safe) and the what-the-hell? decision to make former Colts center Jeff Saturday the interim head coach, the team set a press conference for 6:00 p.m. ET. The press...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Cameron Dicker named AFC special teams player of the week

The Chargers improved to 5-3 with Sunday’s win over the Falcons and kicker Cameron Dicker was a big reason why. Now he’s been named AFC special teams player of the week. Filling in for an injured Dustin Hopkins, Dicker connected on both of his extra points and then game-tying, and game-winning field goals in the fourth quarter. He hit from 31-yards out with 5:27 on the clock to make the game 17-17. And then he sent a 37-yard try through the uprights as time expired in the fourth quarter to give the Chargers a happy flight back to the West Coast.
NBC Sports

Eagles sign Andre Chachere to active roster

The Eagles opened up a roster spot when they put defensive tackle Jordan Davis on injured reserve last week and they filled it on Tuesday. The team announced that they have signed safety Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad. They also signed tackle Fred Johnson to their practice squad.
NBC Sports

Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade

Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Davante Adams: They paid me to come here and make plays

After last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said the team got away what was working offensively when the team built up a 17-point lead and said they need to do a better job of sticking with things that are successful. On Wednesday, Adams told...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith makes impact during debut with Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith wasted no time making his presence felt. The former Chicago Bears linebacker made his debut with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and needed just a few minutes to make an impact play. With the New Orleans Saints facing third-and-1 on their second possession of the game, Smith quickly closed the gap and made a tackle on Alvin Kamara to prevent a first down and force a punt.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Steelers sign Matthew Wright off Chiefs practice squad

The Steelers have brought in a new kicker. Pittsburgh has signed Matthew Wright off of Kansas City’s practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday. Wright filled in for Harrison Butker for two games, hitting all eight of his extra points and 3-of-4 field goals. Wright has kicked for Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?

The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t rule out joining Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis

ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis. In his initial remarks on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

