Guilford County, NC

Election Day preparations underway in Guilford County

By Tyler Hardin
 2 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Election officials are prepared for voters ahead of the polls opening Tuesday morning.

“This is a symbolic election of all the different things you experience,” said Charlie Collicutt, elections director for Guilford County. “You’re setting up a lot of your future right now.”

A secondary choice on your ballot: Defending America’s democracy

Collicutt told FOX8 a process is in place for voting to be quick and efficient.

As of Nov. 5, more than two million North Carolinians cast their votes early in the midterm election, according to North Carolina State Board of Elections officials.

“We had a real slow early vote…then all of the sudden, exploded at the end,” he said.

Collicutt and the elections staff are ready for the Tuesday turnout.

“Before this election has ever begun, we’ve gone through a thorough testing of all of our equipment,” Collicutt said. “Mock elections with simulated results to make sure these machines are tabulating exactly as they’re supposed to.”

There are around 1,000 election workers who will spread out across 165 polling sites in the county, according to Collicutt. He said each person has completed at least a four-hour training course.

Here’s the rundown of North Carolina’s and the Triad’s most important races for Election Day 2022

“We have a strict chain of custody with seals and locks and making sure we’re handing these things [ballots] off to our authorized folks all in the process until you come vote on election day,” he said.

It’s all paper check-in and paper ballots. Collicutt told FOX8 after the election, the ballots are sealed in tamper-evident boxes and hand-delivered to the elections office in downtown Greensboro.

“We audit those together, and they’ve never left the chain of custody of the Board of Elections staff throughout the entire process,” he said.

The elections staff maintain a rolling record of registered voters who’ve made their selections to ensure no one votes more than once.

“We have provisional ballots that are held in an envelope just in case, so we’re not going to run two ballots through our system for anybody,” Collicutt said.

Collicutt said voters must go to their designated polling place on Election Day. The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

