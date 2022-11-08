Read full article on original website
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race remains tight with 80% of votes counted, remains too close too call
With an estimated 80% of Wisconsinites' ballots counted at 11 p.m., U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by 3 points. But absentee ballots in Milwaukee, which are all but sure to favor Barnes by a wide margin, aren't factored in that count yet. The New York...
MSNBC
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lemon Law won’t cover man’s camper; 'Rolling pile of troubles'
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man calls his new camper "a rolling pile of troubles." He wrote to FOX6 News after discovering a well-known consumer protection law doesn’t protect his purchase. Alex and Heidi Grob make cherished families memories on the road. They’ve taken their sons to...
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin
A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
nbc15.com
Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marking the first public appearance since his election victory speech, Gov. Tony Evers (D- WI) toured a school in Madison and called public education a priority for the next 4 years. He met with students and staff at Georgia O’ Keeffe Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Overnight,...
nbc15.com
Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is projected to win reelection for governor in Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports. Republican candidate Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, around 12:20 a.m., with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. “It wasn’t our night...
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
Daily Cardinal
Evers wins reelection after giving underage students alcohol, fun drugs
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. The Wisconsin governor’s race concluded early Wednesday morning when Tim Michels conceded to incumbent Gov. Tony Evers. Leading Michels by roughly 90,000 votes, Evers seems to have even more support than in his first victory against Scott Walker in 2018.
nbc15.com
WEC: All unofficial votes reported by Wisconsin counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin counties have reported 100% of their unofficial results, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday will make way for the next step of the election process. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said local elections officials can begin next steps in verifying the vote totals. “While...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin governor’s race neck and neck on Election Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the polls close, the fight for governorship is not over. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the incumbent, joined dozens of supporters from the Teamsters union late Monday alongside other top Democrats running for office. “Wisconsin is in a good place going forward,” Evers said. “Our work...
Why the AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED WISCONSIN FOR TONY EVERS. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers showed strength over Republican challenger Tim Michels in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs. That’s what led The Associated Press to be able to call the governor’s race for Evers early Wednesday. Evers also racked...
WBAY Green Bay
What went wrong for Michels?
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
WISN
November 2022 Wisconsin election results
MILWAUKEE — The midterm elections in Wisconsin features several statewide races, including governor. Gov. Tony Evers faces Republican businessman Tim Michels. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Wisconsin's 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. Voters in part of the state will vote for their...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Wisconsin
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Daily Beast
Governor Evers Beats Michels—and Democrats Have Life in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has won another term in office, after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels in their neck-and-neck contest, according to three major networks. Speaking from Milwaukee in the early hours of Wednesday, Michels said he had called Evers to concede. “Unfortunately the math doesn’t add up,” he...
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
Bryan Steil wins race for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rep. Bryan Steil is headed back to Washington, D.C., to represent Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race in Steil’s favor just before 11:30 p.m. Steil won with 55% over Democratic challenger Ann Roe at 44% and Charles Barman at 0.8% as of 11:30 p.m. “I am grateful for the continued support of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
