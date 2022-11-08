ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lemon Law won’t cover man’s camper; 'Rolling pile of troubles'

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man calls his new camper "a rolling pile of troubles." He wrote to FOX6 News after discovering a well-known consumer protection law doesn’t protect his purchase. Alex and Heidi Grob make cherished families memories on the road. They’ve taken their sons to...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
B100

This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin

A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Ahead of second term, Evers reviews cabinet, tours Madison school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Marking the first public appearance since his election victory speech, Gov. Tony Evers (D- WI) toured a school in Madison and called public education a priority for the next 4 years. He met with students and staff at Georgia O’ Keeffe Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Overnight,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Tony Evers projected winner of Wisconsin gubernatorial race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is projected to win reelection for governor in Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports. Republican candidate Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, around 12:20 a.m., with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. “It wasn’t our night...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Evers wins reelection after giving underage students alcohol, fun drugs

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. The Wisconsin governor’s race concluded early Wednesday morning when Tim Michels conceded to incumbent Gov. Tony Evers. Leading Michels by roughly 90,000 votes, Evers seems to have even more support than in his first victory against Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

WEC: All unofficial votes reported by Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin counties have reported 100% of their unofficial results, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday will make way for the next step of the election process. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said local elections officials can begin next steps in verifying the vote totals. “While...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin governor’s race neck and neck on Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the polls close, the fight for governorship is not over. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the incumbent, joined dozens of supporters from the Teamsters union late Monday alongside other top Democrats running for office. “Wisconsin is in a good place going forward,” Evers said. “Our work...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

What went wrong for Michels?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

November 2022 Wisconsin election results

MILWAUKEE — The midterm elections in Wisconsin features several statewide races, including governor. Gov. Tony Evers faces Republican businessman Tim Michels. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Wisconsin's 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. Voters in part of the state will vote for their...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
Daily Beast

Governor Evers Beats Michels—and Democrats Have Life in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has won another term in office, after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels in their neck-and-neck contest, according to three major networks. Speaking from Milwaukee in the early hours of Wednesday, Michels said he had called Evers to concede. “Unfortunately the math doesn’t add up,” he...
WISCONSIN STATE
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin elections already tied up in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy