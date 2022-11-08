Read full article on original website
Campbell facing steep odds against balanced NC State
NC State will look for another balanced performance when it hosts Campbell on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Five players scored in double figures for the Wolfpack (1-0) in a season-opening win over visiting Austin Peay on Monday. Terquavion Smith scored 26 points with five assists and three 3-pointers in a...
Zach Edey, Purdue look to use size advantage vs. Austin Peay
Purdue will look to follow up a convincing victory in its season opener with for a repeat effort against visiting Austin Peay on Friday in West Lafayette, Ind. Center Zach Edey, who is listed at 7-foot-4 and 290 pounds, dominated both ends of the court on Tuesday. He collected 12 points, 17 rebounds and six shots in an 84-53 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Vanderbilt aiming to bounce back vs. Southern Miss
Vanderbilt looks for its first win — and first lead — of the season against visiting Southern Mississippi on Friday night in Nashville. The Commodores (0-1) trailed the entire way in a 76-67 home loss to Memphis on Monday. Vandy was down by double figures most of the second half.
