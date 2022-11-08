Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
‘The Total Package Offensively,’ PSU Men’s Basketball AHC Adam Fisher on New Signee Carey Booth
Penn State men’s basketball signed its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff spoke about the three-man group to media at the Bryce Jordan Center. As part of the press conference, the staff broke down each of Penn State’s three signees;...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Loyola (MD)
Game 2 of Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State is Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center against Loyola (MD). Here are five things to know. Mikey Henn was one of three players Penn State landed from the transfer portal this past offseason, along with Cam Wynter and Andrew Funk. Unlike 5-foot-4 Michael J. Fox, who played the main character in the 1993 comedy Life with Mikey, Henn is tall. At 6-foot-8 and 244-pounds, the seventh—yes, seventh- year senior gives Penn State an inside presence on a team that isn’t known for its height.
nittanysportsnow.com
Micah Shrewsberry Breaks Down 2023 Penn State MBB Signees
Here’s what Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry had to say about every member of the 2023 recruiting class on signing day. It’s actually a pretty cool moment. I’ve been around it, I’ve seen it, and I’ve done it, but now to be on the side of watching your own kid do something like this is pretty impressive. You miss a lot as a coach, right? You’re gone a lot. You miss a lot of games; you miss a lot of opportunities to be in the gym, whatever it may be. So there’s a lot of people… he has a big village of people, because, one, we’ve moved around a bunch. There’s a lot of people that have really helped him become a good player when I’m not around all the time.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s Opening Night win Over Winthrop
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 93-68 win over Winthrop. Coach Micah Shrewsberry was right: Jalen Pickett is Penn State’s best player. Not that it’s a surprise. Pickett, a team captain, was Penn State’s leading scorer last season and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection at Siena before transferring. But, man, was he good Monday night? The fifth-year senior was on from the get-go, making his first six shots and finishing with 15 points in the first half. He ended the night with a game-high 23 on 9-14 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Nov. 10
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Update (9:43 AM)- **This morning, the Penn State staff has offered an offer to 2025 safety Hylton Stubbs from Orange Park, Florida. Stubbs (6’2″, 180-pounds) received the offer from JaJuan Seider. Along with the Nittany Lions, Stubbs also holds offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida Atlantic, South Alabama and Georgia Southern.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State G Hunter Nourzad Explains Decision to Stay in School
Penn State guard Hunter Nourzad made headlines early Tuesday morning when he announced via Twitter that he’s returning to Penn State for the 2023 season. Nourzad transferred to Penn State after 2021, having previously been part of Cornell’s program since 2018. His role on coach James Franklin’s team has increased in recent weeks since starting left guard Landon Tengwall got injured in warmups before Penn State’s game against Michigan Oct. 15.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State G Landon Tengwall out for Season
Penn State will be without its regular left guard for the rest of 2022. In his weekly press conference Tuesday, coach James Franklin announced that Landon Tengwall. has undergone surgery and will be out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Tengwall got hurt during warmups of Penn State’s game...
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin Talks Mike Locksley, Signature Wins, Drew Shelton
Penn State bounced back from its loss to Ohio State with a resounding 45-14 win over Indiana and is looking to go undefeated for the second week in a row. In its penultimate home game on Saturday, Penn State will face off against a school that he is familiar with, Maryland.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State No. 14 in CFP Rankings
Penn State is No. 14 in Week 2 of this year’s College Football Playoff rankings. Coach James Franklin’s team debuted at No. 15 last week and has moved up slightly after a 45-14 win at Indiana this past Saturday. The team is the third-highest ranked amongst Big Ten...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Issues Parking Update for Saturday’s Game vs. Maryland
Hurricane Nicole is going to have an impact on Saturday’s game vs. Maryland. Thursday morning, the Penn State athletic department announced that due to the heavy rain that is expected to arrive in State College tomorrow, the overnight TV lots will close Friday at Noon until 8 a.m. on Saturday. The university says that at this time, grass lots will remain open with parking at Innovation Park for those that don’t want to park in a grass lot.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC James Franklin Describes Interaction With Chain Gang Member/Pastor at IU Game
James Franklin didn’t want to hear it at the time. Late in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s game at Indiana this past Saturday, a member of Indiana’s chain gang— assistants to the officials who establish where a drive begins and how far an offense has to go to get a first down— was trying to talk to Penn State’s head coach.
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 Four-Star Athlete Derrick McFall Has Penn State in His Top Seven
Derrick McFall, a four-star athlete out of Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State has made his final list. Penn State, along with Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU are in the running for McFall. McFall is the No. 15 player in Texas, the No. 19 athlete, and the No. 122 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State made McFall an offer in April.
Comments / 0