Born leads UNI with 19 as Panthers top Wartburg

(Cedar Falls) Five players finished in double figures for UNI in their 105-49 win over Division III opponent Wartburg on Monday.

Bowen Born went 7/11 from the field and hit a pair of 3-pointers to score 19 points. Landon Wolf posted 18, Nate Heise 14, and Drew Daniel and Trey Campbell each submitted 11 points.

The Panthers will travel to Richmond on Friday.