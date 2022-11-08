ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Born leads UNI with 19 as Panthers top Wartburg

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Cedar Falls) Five players finished in double figures for UNI in their 105-49 win over Division III opponent Wartburg on Monday.

Bowen Born went 7/11 from the field and hit a pair of 3-pointers to score 19 points. Landon Wolf posted 18, Nate Heise 14, and Drew Daniel and Trey Campbell each submitted 11 points.

The Panthers will travel to Richmond on Friday.

CEDAR FALLS, IA
