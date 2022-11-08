ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024

President Joe Biden suggested Wednesday that if former President Donald Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term. Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another bid for president in the hours before voters cast their final ballots in the midterms.
Five early takeaways from the midterms

(The Hill) – There were some crucial results still to come in the 2022 midterm elections as Wednesday dawned. But some lessons were already clear after a dramatic night. Here are the top five takeaways. A better night than expected for Democrats. Democrats were breathing sighs of relief all...
Biden’s unexpectedly good night

If there was one message that summed up how President Biden was feeling on the heels of Tuesday’s midterms, it came in the form of a tweet. “I ain’t dead and I’m not gonna die,” Biden said in an old video from 2020 shared again on Wednesday afternoon by White House digital director Rob Flaherty.
Republican who toppled Dems’ campaign chief says it’s time to move beyond Trump

The New York Republican who toppled the House Democrats’ campaign chairman this week is calling for the GOP to move beyond former President Trump. Mike Lawler, a state assemblyman who upset Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday, said he’d “like to see the party move forward” after the midterm elections, where Republicans failed to deliver the victories they’d promised in a cycle they were expected to own.
Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates. Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul...
How some of the highest-profile governor’s races went

(NEXSTAR) — While not all races have been called across the U.S., many high-profile gubernatorial elections have now come to projected ends. Here are how the chips fell for some of the nation’s most recognizable candidates. Controversial figures re-elected. One of the most anticipated governor’s races was in...
John Fetterman declares victory, Oz concedes Pennsylvania Senate race

(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate race. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman at 12:57 a.m. on Wednesday. “We bet on the people of Pennsylvania – and you didn’t let us down. And I won’t let you down. Thank you.”
First Gen Z member elected to Congress

Democratic nominee Maxwell Frost is projected to win election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Generation Z member in Congress. The Associated Press called the race soon after polls closed in Florida on Tuesday. Frost, 25, takes the seat vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D), who launched...
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
US Sen. Duckworth defeats Chicago-area lawyer, wins 2nd term

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois, defeating political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney loses, House seat flipped

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Wednesday Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the man in charge of getting House Democrats elected across the country, admitted a stunning defeat in his race against Republican Mike Lawler. “I don’t like to lose, but my opponent won this race and he won it fair...
America’s election systems are more than just machines – they’re people, who are overworked, underpaid and feeling pressured

(The Conversation) – When people think about making elections secure, they often think about voting machines, cybersecurity and mechanical threats. They don’t think about people. Since 2016, when there was evidence of computer hacking that did not affect the election’s results, the federal government has taken significant steps...
