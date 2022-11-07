Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
FOX Sports
Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
2012 Oklahoma City Thunder: Where Are They Now?
The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder nearly won an NBA championship. Where are the players from this exciting team today in 2022?
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
Yardbarker
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
FOX Sports
Brooklyn Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach. The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as they were battered by negative advertising that doomed bo... LeBron James had 30 points and eight rebounds before leaving...
How to Watch Lakers-Clippers Game On Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers (2-8) and Los Angeles Clippers (6-5) will play each other on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
ESPN
Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory
SAN ANTONIO -- — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds....
FOX Sports
Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
FOX Sports
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash's replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
ESPN
Denver plays Boston, looks for 4th straight road win
Denver Nuggets (8-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Boston aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak. Boston went 51-31 overall a season ago while going 28-13 at home. The Celtics averaged 24.8 assists per game on...
D'Lo failing to check in may be NBA gaffe of the year
The moment was a microcosm of the Wolves' 5-7 start to the season.
dallasexpress.com
Doncic Scores 30+ Again as Mavericks Win Fourth Straight
Mavericks fans who stayed up late were rewarded with a thrilling 96-94 Dallas victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at American Airlines Center. The game tipped after 8:45 p.m. CT, much later than the usual start time of Dallas’ home games, because of the NBA’s full-league, staggered-starts, pre-Election Day promotion.
ESPN
Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100 on Monday night. “I liked his energy,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “He’s had some nagging bumps but he pushed through. He played with pace and he was aggressive. I think he helped set the tone.”
FOX Sports
Nuggets face the Pacers, seek 4th straight win
Denver Nuggets (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. Indiana went 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged...
ESPN
Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid
Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
FOX Sports
Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid
Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
