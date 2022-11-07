ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FOX Sports

Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report

The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Brooklyn Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach. The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as they were battered by negative advertising that doomed bo... LeBron James had 30 points and eight rebounds before leaving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory

SAN ANTONIO -- — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds....
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory

Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash's replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (hip) available Monday night for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. LaRavia was listed questionable due to right hip soreness. Despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models project LaRavia...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Denver plays Boston, looks for 4th straight road win

Denver Nuggets (8-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Boston aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak. Boston went 51-31 overall a season ago while going 28-13 at home. The Celtics averaged 24.8 assists per game on...
DENVER, CO
dallasexpress.com

Doncic Scores 30+ Again as Mavericks Win Fourth Straight

Mavericks fans who stayed up late were rewarded with a thrilling 96-94 Dallas victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at American Airlines Center. The game tipped after 8:45 p.m. CT, much later than the usual start time of Dallas’ home games, because of the NBA’s full-league, staggered-starts, pre-Election Day promotion.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100 on Monday night. “I liked his energy,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “He’s had some nagging bumps but he pushed through. He played with pace and he was aggressive. I think he helped set the tone.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Nuggets face the Pacers, seek 4th straight win

Denver Nuggets (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. Indiana went 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid

Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WKYC

Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
CLEVELAND, OH

