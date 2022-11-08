ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Reflects on 'Actual Hell' While Doing South Korean 'The Masked Singer'

By Marisa Losciale
 2 days ago
Rob Kim/WireImage/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is ready to tell all about his experience while filming the South Korean version of The Masked Singer.

The actor opened up about what it was like to film overseas in an interview with the Today Show earlier today. During his visit to NBC studios on Monday, Nov. 7, the actor told the show's anchors, Hota Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, that the show was unlike anything he had expected.

"When I was there, I was like, 'Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don't know this song; I don't know how to do this,'" he later added, "It was traumatic."

Reynolds appeared on the original South Korean version of the reality singing competition King of Masked Singer in May 2018 as part of his overseas press tour promoting Deadpool 2, as per People.

"What's crazy is I was in actual hell," Reynolds revealed.

During his performance, the 46-year-old actor donned a sparkly unicorn costume and belted his version of "Tomorrow" from the 1982 comedy-musical Annie. Whether he liked it or not, his performance went viral and got Americans hyped for the show almost a year before FOX premiered the U.S. version, The Masked Singer, in January 2019.

"I've been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you start saying, 'What's the weirdest show we can go on?'" he recalled during Monday's interview.

"And at the time, this was before The Masked Singer was in the U.S. So they said, 'They have this show called The Masked Singer, which is huge in South Korea.' I said, 'We're doing this show. We have to do that show.'"

Reynolds continued: "At the time, no westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask."

After his performance, Reynolds apologized for his singing and admitted to the crowd that he was extremely "nervous," so much so he later told onlookers that he hadn't even clued his wife, Blake Lively, in on his participation.

He seems to have gotten more comfortable with his pipes, though, as the actor is set to star in the musical version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, titled Spirited which is set to be released in select cinemas on Nov. 11 and on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18.

Parade

Parade

