Most of you morons commenting probably didn’t even watch the game. He was frustrated that they couldn’t get a play off and had to call a timeout. Stanley being the Veteran came over to calm him down. They weren’t “yelling” at each other. Oh and BTW the Ravens dominated the game
The man is months away from commanding $2 million/game to play qb in the league. Just a ridiculous all-world talent!! Go Ravens!
Love so many ignorant comments on this thread!! The Quarterback is the Captain of the Ship!! It’s his job to get the Job done..When it’s not working he gets fiery..So what?? That shows what a competitor he is!! Why is it ok for Brady Rodgers Mahomes?? We see the same thing out of them Week after Week!! Some times you need to shake things up!! If you haven’t played football competitively and haven’t been in a locker room before a game and during halftime then you don’t know what it’s like!! Sometimes you need that emotion to jumpstart your Team!! By the way all of the Haters on here they Won!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Comments / 127