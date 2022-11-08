ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Brian
2d ago

Most of you morons commenting probably didn’t even watch the game. He was frustrated that they couldn’t get a play off and had to call a timeout. Stanley being the Veteran came over to calm him down. They weren’t “yelling” at each other. Oh and BTW the Ravens dominated the game

gich
2d ago

The man is months away from commanding $2 million/game to play qb in the league. Just a ridiculous all-world talent!! Go Ravens!

My name is Zeul
2d ago

Love so many ignorant comments on this thread!! The Quarterback is the Captain of the Ship!! It’s his job to get the Job done..When it’s not working he gets fiery..So what?? That shows what a competitor he is!! Why is it ok for Brady Rodgers Mahomes?? We see the same thing out of them Week after Week!! Some times you need to shake things up!! If you haven’t played football competitively and haven’t been in a locker room before a game and during halftime then you don’t know what it’s like!! Sometimes you need that emotion to jumpstart your Team!! By the way all of the Haters on here they Won!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

