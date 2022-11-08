ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Where to find Veterans Day deals in Southern Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veterans day is Friday, Nov. 11, and businesses around Southern Colorado are offering discounts and freebies as a gesture of appreciation for those who have served or are serving our country. Food and Beverage Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering military veterans one free pulled pork sandwich for in-store carryout, through the Dickey’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Robbery suspect arrested by Colorado Springs police

A deadly shooting involving police in Pueblo is under investigation 11/10/22. Ballot counting continues in Colorado with many people watching the U.S. HD-3 race between Frisch and Rep. Boebert. Updated: 7 hours ago. Raw interview with Bo Ortiz on 11/10/22 at about 4:30 p.m. At that time, Boebert had a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Drive across the Royal Gorge during the Bridge of Lights event

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is preparing to welcome guests to the Royal Gorge Bridge of Lights event. The unique holiday event will give guests the opportunity to drive across the Royal Gorge Bridge, 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River, amidst thousands of twinkling lights.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO

18-year-old arrested after robbery spree in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested an 18-year-old man who was allegedly involved in multiple robberies throughout Colorado Springs over the last several weeks. CSPD said the suspect, identified as Breven Herron, used a handgun to threaten victims and demand cash/products in these...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo

A $1 million Powerball prize was won in Colorado. Wednesday night’s winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. There were also two $50,000 winners with tickets purchased at a Denver 7-Eleven and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. No one has hit the massive Powerball Jackpot yet. The jackpot will likely rise to $1.5 billion at Saturday’s drawing, nearing a record high.
PUEBLO, CO
94.3 The X

This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences

Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

City of Colorado Springs hosting free renter’s rights workshop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents of Colorado Springs are invited to attend a free renter's rights workshop on Wed., Nov. 16. The informational session will feature Colorado Legal Services attorney Clinton Albert, who will help participants learn about a wide variety of topics such as lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, deposits, repairs, evictions, and updates on recent Colorado legislation on housing matters.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Child safe after kidnapping in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a child is safe with their mother following a kidnapping Wednesday night. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Fountain and Circle at 8:30 p.m. “During the investigation the male suspect fled from officers with a child in his vehicle,” police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police find 11 stolen vehicles in Chop Shop, 6 arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) along with law enforcement partners conducted an operation that resulted in the recovery of eleven stolen vehicles, six arrests and the discovery of a chop shot location the week of Monday, Nov. 7. The six individuals arrested had a total of 13 various warrants, according to PPD. […]
PUEBLO, CO

