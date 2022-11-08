Read full article on original website
The Pueblo Zoo Celebrates National Bison Day and Free Military Weekend (November 5th and 6th)Colorado JillPueblo, CO
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
SWEET DEAL: This Home in Sugar City Colorado is Only $120K
We know that an affordable home in the state of Colorado is a hard thing to come by. We have found one sweet deal with this home located in Sugar City, Colorado as this home is listed for only $120k on Realtor. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,089...
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
KKTV
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
KKTV
WATCH: Recreational marijuana fails in Colorado Springs
Firefighters and hikers contained a small fire near the Manitou Incline. AMBER Alert 11/9/22. Call 911 if seen.
Where to find Veterans Day deals in Southern Colorado
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veterans day is Friday, Nov. 11, and businesses around Southern Colorado are offering discounts and freebies as a gesture of appreciation for those who have served or are serving our country. Food and Beverage Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering military veterans one free pulled pork sandwich for in-store carryout, through the Dickey’s […]
KKTV
WATCH: Robbery suspect arrested by Colorado Springs police
A deadly shooting involving police in Pueblo is under investigation 11/10/22. Ballot counting continues in Colorado with many people watching the U.S. HD-3 race between Frisch and Rep. Boebert. Updated: 7 hours ago. Raw interview with Bo Ortiz on 11/10/22 at about 4:30 p.m. At that time, Boebert had a...
KRDO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s ‘Electric Safari’ nominated for best zoo lights
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Electric Safari is back for another year at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ). The holiday event offers Christmas lights, giant inflatable animals, and some animal enclosures are open. The Electric Safari is nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice. Last year the CMZ says...
KRDO
Drive across the Royal Gorge during the Bridge of Lights event
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is preparing to welcome guests to the Royal Gorge Bridge of Lights event. The unique holiday event will give guests the opportunity to drive across the Royal Gorge Bridge, 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River, amidst thousands of twinkling lights.
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain Cover
(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has left its mark on downtown Colorado Springs. On the southwest corner of E. Platte Avenue and North Tejon Street, across from the new playground at Acacia Park, there is a storm drain with the zoo's logo.
KRDO
18-year-old arrested after robbery spree in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested an 18-year-old man who was allegedly involved in multiple robberies throughout Colorado Springs over the last several weeks. CSPD said the suspect, identified as Breven Herron, used a handgun to threaten victims and demand cash/products in these...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
1310kfka.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Pueblo
A $1 million Powerball prize was won in Colorado. Wednesday night’s winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner in Pueblo. There were also two $50,000 winners with tickets purchased at a Denver 7-Eleven and a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. No one has hit the massive Powerball Jackpot yet. The jackpot will likely rise to $1.5 billion at Saturday’s drawing, nearing a record high.
This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences
Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
KRDO
City of Colorado Springs hosting free renter’s rights workshop
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents of Colorado Springs are invited to attend a free renter's rights workshop on Wed., Nov. 16. The informational session will feature Colorado Legal Services attorney Clinton Albert, who will help participants learn about a wide variety of topics such as lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, deposits, repairs, evictions, and updates on recent Colorado legislation on housing matters.
KKTV
Child safe after kidnapping in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a child is safe with their mother following a kidnapping Wednesday night. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Fountain and Circle at 8:30 p.m. “During the investigation the male suspect fled from officers with a child in his vehicle,” police...
Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
2 robberies in Colorado Springs Sunday night believed to be linked
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two stores were held up in Colorado Springs Sunday night, with the robber threatening employees both times. The robberies happened in rapid succession, with the first reported a minute before 9 p.m. and the other just 28 minutes later. Police say they were first called...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
coloradosun.com
What to expect as the final votes are tallied in the razor-thin race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch
County clerks in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting ballots in the tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch. Boebert was leading Frisch by 386 votes — or less than 1 percentage point — as of 10:30...
Police find 11 stolen vehicles in Chop Shop, 6 arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) along with law enforcement partners conducted an operation that resulted in the recovery of eleven stolen vehicles, six arrests and the discovery of a chop shot location the week of Monday, Nov. 7. The six individuals arrested had a total of 13 various warrants, according to PPD. […]
