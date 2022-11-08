ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason

The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
dodgerblue.com

Angels GM Perry Minasian: Shohei Ohtani Trade Ruled Out

When it became clear the Washington Nationals were entertaining a Juan Soto trade at the deadline this season, that led to speculation the Los Angeles Angels would be open to holding talks for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly attempted to discuss an Ohtani trade with the Angels but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox, Angels interested in Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson

The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles takes on Sacramento, aims to stop 4-game slide

Sacramento Kings (4-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-9, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Lakers take on Sacramento. Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Astros-Phillies 2nd-least watched World Series behind 2020

LAS VEGAS -- The Houston Astros' six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television. The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves' six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
HOUSTON, TX

