ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
norwoodnews.org

Offensive & Derogatory Signs About Hochul Displayed at Bronx Rally

Photos of an apparent supporter of Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-1), holding signs which refer to Gov. Kathy Hochul in offensive and derogatory terms, have been shared with Norwood News by those who took the images. Both were captured during a rally organized in support of Hochul in...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy