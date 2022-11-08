Read full article on original website
Offensive & Derogatory Signs About Hochul Displayed at Bronx Rally
Photos of an apparent supporter of Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin (NY-1), holding signs which refer to Gov. Kathy Hochul in offensive and derogatory terms, have been shared with Norwood News by those who took the images. Both were captured during a rally organized in support of Hochul in...
UPDATE NY Lottery Announces $2.04 Billion Jackpot Winning Numbers, Multiple 3rd Prize Winners in New York
New York Lottery representatives said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the latest Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was carried out at 8:57 a.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10....
