Pirates acquire power-hitting first-baseman in trade
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first-baseman Ji-Man Choi in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Jacob deGrom Has Reportedly Told 1 Team He's Interested
Free-agent pitcher Jacob deGrom has reportedly told the Texas Rangers he's interested in signing with the organization, per MLB insider Jon Heyman. The New York Mets ace exercised the opt-out clause on his five-year, $137.5 million contract extension — forgoing $30.5 million in 2023 for a chance to pursue a more lucrative deal.
New Report Emerges Regarding Jose Abreu's Departure
Jose Abreu's departure from the White Sox appears to be imminent.
Pirates announce promotional schedule for 2023
PITTSBURGH — In an effort to get fans into PNC Park in 2023, the Pittsburgh Pirates have released promotional schedule for the upcoming season. Once again, the team will host “Pup Nights” on Tuesdays, with a special ticket that allows fans to bring their dog to the ballpark, as well as fireworks on select Saturday games and Kids Days on Sundays.
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Pirates Claim Ryan Vilade
The Pirates have claimed outfielder Ryan Vilade off waivers from the Rockies, per announcements from both clubs. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster is now full. Vilade, 23, was the No. 48 overall pick in the 2017 draft and ranked among the Rockies’ best prospects just last offseason, landing No. 6 on Baseball America’s organizational rankings. The team over at BA also placed Vilade tenth among Rox farmhands just this past summer.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Finally Win; Bruins Sad Saga Continues
Throwing a curveball at you. Dan Kingerski is traveling, so you get the substitute teacher today. Keeping the name of the feature, though, since Dan has practically taken out a patent on it. He and Dave Molinari were on site as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke their seven-game slide with a win in Washington. Florida celebrated a big night for one of the Staal brothers. There was another chapter, this one heart-wrenching, in the Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins mess.
New coach to address Bucs' infield defense
In his end-of-season media availability, general manager Ben Cherington said any additions to the Pirates’ coaching staff would be additive not subtractive. Several weeks into the offseason, that has proven to be the case. At the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, Cherington discussed the impending addition of Mendy...
Former Ohio State Player Claimed Off Waivers On Wednesday
A former Ohio State offensive lineman was claimed off waivers on Wednesday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals claimed Wyatt Davis, who was previously with the New Orleans Saints. Davis has appeared in one game this season. He took two snaps in the Saints' Week Five game against the Seattle Seahawks. Before...
