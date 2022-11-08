Read full article on original website
Related
Food Beast
Popeyes Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches For A Week
Popeyes has the perfect deal made to celebrate chicken sandwich-lovers this November. Starting on National Sandwich Day (November 3rd) and ending on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9th), when you buy one of the chain’s Louisiana-style fried chicken combos in classic or spicy you'll get another free. To...
How To Cash In On Popeyes' BOGO Sandwich Deal This Week
Popeyes is giving out BOGO chicken sandwiches in honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day—and you won't want to miss out on this savory deal!. Beginning on Nov. 3 (National Sandwich Day) through Nov. 9 (National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day), the fast food chain is giving customers one of their beloved chicken sandwiches for free with any purchase of a chicken sandwich combo.
Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist
While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries. First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.
Taco Bell Puts Two Extra-Cheesy New Items on its Menu
Comfort food means different things to different people. It could be something your mom made, a traditional food from wherever you may be from, or a dish that brings out memories in you that simply make that meal special. For some, that's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup while...
Thrillist
You Can Get BOGO Chicken Sandwiches at Wingstop This Wednesday
In case your priorities are out of whack, let me be the first to remind you: tomorrow is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Mark your calendar, set a Google alert, do what you have to do—just hit up your local Wingstop and take advantage of the chain's BOGO deal.
CNET
National Sandwich Day 2022: Free Sandwiches at Popeyes, McAlister's and More
National Sandwich Day is today, which means a free or discounted sandwich could be in your future. If you're looking for a lunch idea, you can take advantage of "buy one, get one free" sandwich deals at restaurants like McAlister's, Popeyes and Potbelly, so bring a friend or co-worker. Some...
CNET
National Pizza Month: Deals From Domino's, Pizza Hut, Blaze Pizza and More
October is National Pizza Month, when pizzerias across the US offer deep-dish discounts and gooey giveaways. Some 15% of Americans call pizza their favorite comfort food, according to a Harris poll, ahead of ice cream, potato chips and even chocolate. No surprise, then, that we order 3 billion pizza pies a year -- equal to 100 acres of pizza a day or roughly 350 slices a second.
CNET
National Nacho Day 2022: Free Nachos From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
National Nacho Day is Sunday, Nov. 6, and restaurants across America will offer deals on everyone's favorite spicy, cheese-covered dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of women whose husbands were stationed at the military base in Eagle Pass, Texas, walked into the Victory Club in Piedras Negras, just across the border in Mexico. The club was closed but instead of turning them away, maître d' Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped up a quick appetizer of fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Taco Bell Fans Vote for 70s Menu Item to Return
Last month, over 760,000 members of Taco Bell Rewards voted on which classic Taco Bell item they wanted to see return: Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco. If you're still reeling from the news that Taco Bell discontinued the Enchirito in 2013, we've got some great news for you: your beloved Enchirito is back and it's coming to menus nationwide starting November 17 through November 30, 2022.
Reddit Proved That Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Has A Different Standard In Costa Rica
There is hardly a corner of the world that American fast food chains have not touched. According to USA Today, major American chains offer iconic food items that have garnered permanent spots on most menus worldwide, whether it's The Whopper at Burger King, the fries at McDonald's, or the buttery biscuits at Popeyes. But beyond U.S. borders, the world has certainly taken liberties with different interpretations of American fast food, offering dishes that are somewhat unexpected and maybe delicious. Go to McDonald's in Thailand and you might find a Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream. In India, the McAloo Tikki burger presents a vegetarian option, combining potatoes, peas, and a spice blend into a fried patty. But sometimes, the menu items are simply universal, with slight variations in flavor, presentation, and ingredients.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chipotle is losing guests to McDonald’s. Will the burrito chain discount to bring them back?
Chipotle Mexican Grill is losing lower-income diners and McDonald’s is gaining them, both companies said this week. Will the burrito brand turn to discounting to bring them back?. Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, said in an interview on Yahoo Finance this week that this is an internal conversation...
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
CNBC
Nutritionist shares her top 5 'healthy' fast food orders—they include Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Panda Express
Sometimes you're just too busy to go grocery shopping, meal prep and cook at home, so you pull up to a drive-thru. Even as a nutritionist, I've been in this situation plenty of times, and it's not the end of the world. Small, sustainable changes are key to a healthy...
Subway New Menu Item Challenges Signature Chipotle and KFC Offers
The fast-food industry is always raising the bar against its competitors working to find a unique angle that it offers consumers over the other fast-food restaurants. Subway has made its name with its freshly baked bread and fresh ingredients for sandwiches. Taco Bell Yum Brands (YUM) serves up a variety of Mexican foods. Yum's Kentucky Fried Chicken is known for fried chicken that is finger licking good. Chipotle Mexican Grill offers fresh ingredients with made to order burritos.
foodgressing.com
Donatos: Piece & Love Days Deal – 30 pct off pizzas
Known for serving up Edge to Edge® abundantly topped premium pizzas on its famous thin crust for nearly 60 years, Donatos will be giving its customers the opportunity to save big when ordering pizzas online with the return of Piece & Love Days from now through November 11th at all participating locations.
foodgressing.com
Frito-Lay Minis: New Bite-Sized Doritos, Cheetos, SunChips
The snacking world is about to get much bigger thanks to a new miniature innovation from Frito-Lay. The iconic food brand unveiled an entirely new way for fans to munch and crunch on the classic flavors they know and love from Doritos, Cheetos and SunChips with the launch of a brand-new product line: Frito-Lay Minis.
foodgressing.com
CROON Croissant Moons Vancouver BC: Where to Buy
Local bakeries in Vancouver (BC Canada) are now serving up the social media viral croon – a stuffed moon-shaped croissant. Here’s where to find them. La La Island Cafe on West Broadway are still trialing their croon recipe but they plan to to sell them on weekends. Stay tuned to their social media for when they are available.
foodgressing.com
Little Caesars Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza
Little Caesars Pizza knows a thing or two about Detroit-style pizza – because the global brand is a Detroit-based pizza chain. The large, 8-piece Little Caesars Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza has a crispy-on-the-bottom, soft-and-chewy-on-the-inside crust with crunchy corners and caramelized cheese edges. While most Detroit style pizzas cost $12.99...
I tried $2, $5, and $11 store-bought red sauces, and I found I have expensive taste
I tried pasta sauce in three different price ranges from Kroger, Bertolli d'Italia, and San Marzano Tomato to see which brand has the best value.
Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Hymie's Deli offers patrons more than one kind of Reuben.Image via Hymie's Deli. Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”
Comments / 0