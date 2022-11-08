ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Stockbridge, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Truc’s vs. Foundry soap opera continues at contentious public hearing

West Stockbridge — At one point during the second public hearing over The Foundry’s application for a special permit on Monday, November 7, Truc’s Orient Express Restaurant co-owner Truc Nguyen started to cry during her public comments. At another point, during her response to a public comment criticizing the Planning Board, Chairperson Dana Bixby loudly slammed a stack of paperwork against a table.
RICHMOND, MA
iBerkshires.com

High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

With blowout win, Mark lays out Mass. state Senate agenda for 2023

Mark dominated his race for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden district seat against unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair, winning a roughly 75-25 split with a difference of almost 30,000 votes. After a decade in the commonwealth’s lower house, he woke Wednesday morning with a much more significant mandate as one of just 40 state senators on Beacon Hill. WAMC caught up with the state Senator-elect outside of his victory party at Patrick’s Pub in downtown Pittsfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

“Gateway To Pittsfield” Property Up For Auction November 10th

Hey, Berkshire County residents! Are you looking to buy some land and/or property for(hopefully) a great price? Here's some news: A 10-acre property on outer West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield is going up for auction on Thursday, November 10th. That's right. According to a media statement from the City of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?

The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Bennington Battlefield Presentation Set For Friday

The battle was fought in two engagements on August 16, 1777 and resulted in a decisive victory for the Revolutionaries. As a result, Burgoyne’s army suffered irreplaceable losses and failed to gather the supplies needed for a timely push on Albany. Burgoyne later surrendered on October 17 after the Battles of Saratoga.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Barbara Lee Snyder, 79, of Great Barrington

Barbara Lee Snyder, 79, of Great Barrington passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Barbara was born in Pittsfield on August 22, 1943. She was the daughter of John and Angelina Metallo and graduated from Searles High School in Great Barrington in 1961. Barbara was an educator, wife, mother, sister,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
CHICOPEE, MA
WCAX

Police are investigating an aggravated assault, teen shot

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an aggravated assault, after a teenager was shot, Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7:00 a.m. 19 year-old Kalil Laboy, of Springfield, Massachusetts arrived to the North Country Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say Laboy was assaulted and shot, with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

