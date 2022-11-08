Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Truc’s vs. Foundry soap opera continues at contentious public hearing
West Stockbridge — At one point during the second public hearing over The Foundry’s application for a special permit on Monday, November 7, Truc’s Orient Express Restaurant co-owner Truc Nguyen started to cry during her public comments. At another point, during her response to a public comment criticizing the Planning Board, Chairperson Dana Bixby loudly slammed a stack of paperwork against a table.
iBerkshires.com
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
theberkshireedge.com
West Stockbridge Planning Board should not renew The Foundry’s special permit
After attending Monday night’s West Stockbridge Planning Board’s hearing regarding the renewal of the Foundry’s Special Permit to operate, I feel compelled to write in support of Truc Nguyen and her business Truc’s Orient Express. It seems that the Planning Board has two roles: to envision...
theberkshireedge.com
Select Board approves parking fine changes, issues mattress disposal moratorium
Great Barrington — At their last regular meeting on Monday, October 24, the Select Board unanimously approved a moratorium on disposing mattresses and box springs at the town’s Transfer Station, along with extensive changes to the town’s parking ticket fees. In presenting his proposed changes to the...
Some Berkshire County Residents Could be in for a Tough Winter; There is Hope
As mentioned in the past, the rise in food prices is making it difficult for some Berkshire County residents to make ends meet. When you combine this issue with fuel/heating costs, rent, mortgage payments, etc. this winter could be a very trying one for many folks throughout Berkshire County. A...
Western Mass. towns receive state funding for road projects
More than a dozen small towns in Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties have received funding through the MassWorks Infrastructure Program for several road projects.
wamc.org
With blowout win, Mark lays out Mass. state Senate agenda for 2023
Mark dominated his race for the open Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hampden district seat against unenrolled conservative Brendan Phair, winning a roughly 75-25 split with a difference of almost 30,000 votes. After a decade in the commonwealth’s lower house, he woke Wednesday morning with a much more significant mandate as one of just 40 state senators on Beacon Hill. WAMC caught up with the state Senator-elect outside of his victory party at Patrick’s Pub in downtown Pittsfield.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
Karen Heggen wins race for Saratoga County DA
Karen Heggen defeated democrat Michael Phillips with 57% of the vote in Tuesday's election for Saratoga County District Attorney, according to numbers posted by the Saratoga County Board of Elections just before midnight.
“Gateway To Pittsfield” Property Up For Auction November 10th
Hey, Berkshire County residents! Are you looking to buy some land and/or property for(hopefully) a great price? Here's some news: A 10-acre property on outer West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield is going up for auction on Thursday, November 10th. That's right. According to a media statement from the City of...
Applications to adopt Deniro halt amid medical situation
Applications to adopt Deniro have been halted amid an unforeseen medical situation.
"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
'An Egregious Betrayal Of Trust': Albany Teacher Admits To Hiding Camera In Staff Bathroom
A New York middle school teacher is facing years in prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside of a staff bathroom. Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance Friday, Nov. 4, in Albany County court. Prosecutors said...
newyorkalmanack.com
Bennington Battlefield Presentation Set For Friday
The battle was fought in two engagements on August 16, 1777 and resulted in a decisive victory for the Revolutionaries. As a result, Burgoyne’s army suffered irreplaceable losses and failed to gather the supplies needed for a timely push on Albany. Burgoyne later surrendered on October 17 after the Battles of Saratoga.
theberkshireedge.com
Barbara Lee Snyder, 79, of Great Barrington
Barbara Lee Snyder, 79, of Great Barrington passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Barbara was born in Pittsfield on August 22, 1943. She was the daughter of John and Angelina Metallo and graduated from Searles High School in Great Barrington in 1961. Barbara was an educator, wife, mother, sister,...
Albany Police Warning! What Should You Do If You Get This Call?
It seems that at least a few times a day a number pops up on your phone that you don't recognize and it's usually a scam call. Sometimes our smartphones aren't smart enough to filter them or the scammers are getting more creative. The latest phone scam targets people by disguising themselves as the local police.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
WCAX
Police are investigating an aggravated assault, teen shot
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an aggravated assault, after a teenager was shot, Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7:00 a.m. 19 year-old Kalil Laboy, of Springfield, Massachusetts arrived to the North Country Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say Laboy was assaulted and shot, with...
