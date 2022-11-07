Read full article on original website
Student Research Showcase: Katie Agenbroad
1. What was your path to UCCS and working with your faculty mentor?. I was a transfer student to UCCS in 2021. I began my degree in psychology with a desire to improve psychological health in individuals and the community, but at the time thought that the only way to do this was by pursuing a path in counseling.
Clyde’s Kudos: October 2022
Clyde’s Kudos are a Staff Association initiative celebrated each month on Communique. Nominations are also recognized through a variety of forums including the Staff Association website, the Staff Association newsletter, event shout-outs, handwritten cards and other methods of distribution. Clyde’s Kudos: October 2022. Teams:. The Family Development Center...
Upcoming Campus Events: November 10 – November 19
What are you doing next week? Check out these upcoming events!. Thursday, November 10 at 5 p.m. For this dinner, special efforts have been made to emphasize Colorado regional cuisine, and this will be reflected in both the menu and décor. Wednesday, November 16 at 5:30 p.m. Friday, November...
UCCS to host the Rocky Mountain Regional Ethics Bowl
Teams of undergraduate students from across the region will gather at UCCS on Saturday, Nov. 12 to discuss ethical issues related to some of today’s most pressing issues as part of the Rocky Mountain Regional Ethics Bowl. More than 200 teams will compete across the country in a dozen regionals that will be held over the next few months, and collectively they’ll send 36 teams to a national competition next spring—called the APPE Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl.
UCCS staff members receive UCSC Staff Excellence Award
Two UCCS staff members have been awarded the 2022 UCSC Staff Excellence awards. The award “recognizes staff members who have gone above and beyond their job duties and have surpassed expectations.”. Ellen Burkart, Director of First Year Experience and Family Connections, and Syndee Garland, senior academic adviser and co-chair...
UCCS staff members join Colorado Department of Higher Education committee
Two UCCS staff members have been appointed to a Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) committee. Ida Dilwood, Director of Disability Services and University Testing Center, and Karen Markel, College of Business Dean, have been selected alongside 13 other appointees from various universities and organizations in Colorado to be part of the “Disability Services in Higher Education Advisory Committee.”
Karen Possehl Women’s Endowment increases award amount
The Karen Possehl Women’s Endowment (KPWE) recently announced scholarship recipients will receive another $1,000, bringing the amount from $5,000 to $6,000. The KPWE was established in 1998 by Karen and Jim Possehl. The program provides financial assistance and mentor support to nontraditional UCCS students who have overcome personal hardship. The program supports 26 students per year and pairs the recipients with community members to help encourage them and connect them with professional contacts, along with offering career-focused workshops.
