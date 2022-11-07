Teams of undergraduate students from across the region will gather at UCCS on Saturday, Nov. 12 to discuss ethical issues related to some of today’s most pressing issues as part of the Rocky Mountain Regional Ethics Bowl. More than 200 teams will compete across the country in a dozen regionals that will be held over the next few months, and collectively they’ll send 36 teams to a national competition next spring—called the APPE Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO