ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases Final Poster Ahead of Finale
Attack on Titan has kept a low profile for the last few months, but it won't be long until the series returns to television. After all, Studio MAPPA has one last outing in store for the anime, and it promises to bring the whole story to an end. After all this time, Eren's journey is ready to close, and we've been given our first poster for season four's final half to celebrate.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Shares New Details About the Anime's Finale
Attack on Titan is gearing up to return for the third and final part of the anime's fourth and final season, and the series has shared some key new details about what to expect from the final slate of episodes coming our way next year! When Part 2 was inching towards its climax earlier this year, fans had expected to see the anime come back in some form given just how much there was still left to cover from Hajime Isayama's original manga. This return turned out to be one final slate of episodes scheduled for a release some time next year.
ComicBook
Black Clover Manga Announces Sudden Hiatus
Black Clover has been setting the stage for the final battle of the series overall with its latest chapters, but the manga has announced it will be going on a sudden hiatus before we get to see what's coming next for Asta! With the 170 episode strong anime wrapping up its run last year, fans have been more drawn than ever to Yuki Tabata's manga release of the series since it's our only new material to experience. With the final arc of the series kicking off in full, the manga has been preparing for its big final climax.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 6 Will Feature Animation All-Stars
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is live, and fans admit it has never felt so good seeing Ichigo Kurosaki. The anime is just several episodes in right now, but its action has kept pace since day one. Now, all eyes are on episode six as it promises to kickstart one of Bleach's best battles of all time. And of course, this means fans are hyped about the anime's insane crew ahead of the release.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Gives Midnight MVP Award After Season 6's Newest Episode
My Hero Academia has only gotten more intense as Season 6 of the anime continues the fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the newest episode has made sure to give Midnight the MVP award for the episode following her intense moment in the spotlight! The heroes have been running into one problem after another since the new season began, but things have gotten much worse. Not only is Tomura Shigaraki much stronger than they had ever expected to deal with, but Gigantomachia is now on the battlefield doing his best to rush to his master's side in order to help.
ComicBook
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari Hypes Release With New Trailer
Makoto Shinkai's newest anime movie has now started to hit theaters across Japan, and to celebrate the full release of Suzume no Tojimari is a new trailer showing off the fullest look at what to expect from the new movie yet! Shinkai has become one of the more famed directors in the last few years thanks to critical and box office successes with the likes of Your Name and Weathering With You. All eyes were on the newest movie as the director released another major feature film where high school students unknowingly get caught up in a major magical kind of issue that they need to fix before the world comes to an end.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Sixth Season Pushes Midnight to Her Breaking Point
While Class 1-A is starting to get hot and heavy in the latest war taking place in My Hero Academia's sixth season, the professional crime fighters and teachers at UA Academy are giving it their all to not just force the villains back but also save their own lives. In the latest episode focusing on the Paranormal Liberation War, the hero who has been placed in the most dire spot is Midnight, the UA teacher who was unsuccessful at halting Gigantomachia's rampage.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens Low in Japan Amid Major Anime Premiere
Black Panther is back in theaters, and the Marvel Studios comeback is breaking records across the board. In the United States, its opening has eclipsed that of the first Black Panther movie, and international totals are racking up. But in Japan, it seems the MCU was unable to overcome Makoto Shinki and his newest anime feature following Weathering With You and Your Name.
ComicBook
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
ComicBook
Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Runtimes Revealed
After a truly shocking regeneration at the end of "The Power of the Doctor", Doctor Who will return in November 2023 for the iconic series' 60th anniversary specials and now, the runtimes for those three special episodes has been revealed. According to Doctor Who Magazine (via Digital Spy), the three special episodes will be "hour-long spectaculars". The episodes will see David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor ahead of Ncuti Gatwa taking over as the Fifteenth.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Has One Major Letdown
Major God of War Ragnarok spoilers, including details about the finale of the game, follow below. God of War Ragnarok is a really great game, but it is unfortunately slightly hurt by the fact that the game is missing something that should've been in the game from the onset. Yes, God of War Ragnarok does a lot right by giving Kratos the most amount of depth we've seen to date, which is a tall order given many of us thought that about the previous game. It also has a rich story with great villains, but that's also ironically where one of the biggest problems creeps in. You see, at the end of God of War (2018), the game teases that Thor is coming and he'll be wielding his signature hammer, Mjolnir.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Looms Large With Mt. Lady
My Hero Academia's sixth season has focused on not only the students in Class 1-A battling against the Paranormal Liberation Frontbut also the top heroes of Hero Society giving it their all when it comes to battling Shigaraki and his vast forces. Not only did the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army team up, but the combined army also has High-End Nomu and a giant behemoth known as Gigantomachi at their beck and call. Luckily, Mt. Lady is just as big as the largest villain and one fan has brought her to life.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Writer Teases New Game
A former writer at Santa Monica Studios, and more notably a writer on God of War: Ragnarok, Aly Samson, has teased a new game. Unfortunately, it's not a new God of War game or anything from the team behind it. As noted, she's no longer with the PlayStation studio, but is rather working with Bandai Namco on an "unannounced and original IP." And this is all we know about the project. Samson provides a description of her duties at Bandai Namco, but none of it provides any insight into what this mystery game could be.
